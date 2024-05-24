Anya’s Top 10 Swims From Across All Of the US Meets Last Weekend

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Previews: Huske Puts World Record On High Alert In 100 Fly Torri Huske has separated herself this season in the women’s 100 fly, but the other Olympic spot figures to be hotly contested with no shortage of contenders.

Alex Walsh Shares Her Olympic Trials Lineup, With a Surprising Event Missing Alex Walsh was 4th in the world last year in the 400 IM and felt like a lock to make the US Olympic Team in that event. But she won’t swim the race in Indianapolis.

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Previews: Bobby Finke In Control of 1500 Freestyle, 2nd Up for Grabs With Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke showing no signs of slowing down, the men’s 1500 freestyle race in Indianapolis seems like it’s for 2nd place.

Inside the Mind of Swimmer-Philosopher Brandon Fischer Ahead of His 5th U.S. Olympic Trials “You must understand that there is more than one path to the top of the mountain,” Brandon Fischer said, quoting an ancient Japanese swordsman.

Sandpipers, Bob Bowman’s Crew are Entered in Speedo Grand Challenge This Weekend 2024 NOVA Speedo Grand Challenge May 24-26, 2024 William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center Pool, Irvine, California Long Course Meters (50…

U.S. Olympic Trials Pool Will Fill ‘Dire Need’ for Water Space in Fort Wayne After Relocation With a population of more than a quarter million, Fort Wayne has just one aging 50-meter pool shared by nine high school teams and a couple club programs.

Claire Weinstein Headlines U.S. Roster For 2024 Open Water World Junior Championships Weinstein, the reigning World Junior champion in the 5km, will be one of four Sandpipers of Nevada on the 12-swimmer American roster.