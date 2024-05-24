Anya’s Top 10 Swims From Across All Of the US Meets Last Weekend

This past weekend was one of the biggest “tune-up” weekends as the US Olympic Trials are now just less than one month away. Here are my top 10 swims from this weekend. These swims have many various indications for 2024 and 2028 Olympic Trials.
- Caeleb Dressel 100 free 48.30: Dressel’s 100 freestyle in Atlanta was his fastest since his comeback. He has been consistently dropping time in the event, getting faster at every single meet he has competed in the event at. Although he still is only tied for the 5th fastest American in the event this season, his continued improvement shows he most likely has more in store at Trials. It is also important to not forget he is the American Record holder in the event.
- Blake Pieroni 200 free 1:47.02: Pieroni swam to his fastest 200 freestyle since Wave II Olympic Trials in 2021 when he finsihed 7th in the event in a 1:46.57. Just over a year later in August 2022, he announced his retirement from the sport but began to make his way back in early 2023. Here he swam a 1:47.02 which is the #9 time for the American men this season. Although he is #9, eight of those nine men have swam in the 1:46 second range while only one man (Luke Hobson) has been under 1:46.
- Alex Shackell 100/200 fly (57.22, 2:07.16): Shackell swam a personal best time in prelims of the 100 fly with a 57.22 and then swam a 2:07.16 in the 200 fly which was only 0.03 off her best time that stands from March. The teenager already made her first senior international team at 2023 Worlds on the women’s 4×200 free relay but also has the potential to make the team individually in the butterfly events. Her 200 butterfly time here would have been 2nd at 2023 US Summer Nationals. Although the 100 butterfly may potentially be harder to qualify in, her best time shows she is looking good heading into next month, not to mention she will be in front of a home crowd in Indianapolis.
- Luke Whitlock 800 free 7:50.20: Whitlock posted a best time with a 7:50.20 in Indianapolis. The Florida commit dropped almost five seconds off his old best time of a 7:55.00 that he swam at the 2023 World Junior Championships last September. He also poses as a threat in the event as his time from this past weekend would have been 3rd at 2023 US Summer Nationals and he is now the #2 American this season only behind David Johnston who swam a 7:48.20 at 2024 Worlds.
- Torri Huske 100 free 53.33: The Olympic Redshirt seems to be paying off for Huske as she has consistently been faster this season than last year in the 100 freestyle. Her season best of a 53.08 is #2 for the US women this season only behind Kate Douglass who swam a 52.98 at 2024 Worlds. She missed the final of the event at 2020 Olympic Trials but it took a 53.53 to win the event in finals back then.
- Shaine Casas 100 fly 51.48: Looking more on form recently, Casas bounced back from a 53.95 swim in the event at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series. His swim also was faster this past weekend than it was at 2024 Worlds as he swam a 52.21 then, finishing 16th in semifinals. With Dressel on the trajectory that he has been on with his improvement, the 100 butterfly competition looks to be even steeper after Casas was 3rd in the event last year at 2023 US Summer Nationals.
- Erin Gemmell 200 free 1:57.26: Gemmell was not one of the biggest collegiate names this past season, although she swam numerous personal best times. Despite this, she still posted numerous notable 200 freestyle times this past weekend, with her fastest of a 1:57.26 coming in a time trial. That time makes her the 4th fastest American in the event this year. She already made her first senior international roster swimming at 2023 Worlds last summer on the 4×200 free relay and still poses as a threat in the event this year.
- Michael Andrew 100 fly 51.83: Like Casas, Andrew’s swim is important from a form and bounce-back perspective, especially with the competitiveness of the field. Andrew’s time was his fastest since October 2023 and he has swam the event 14 times since his season best of a 51.66 which ranks him as the #3 American so far this season.
- Lucy Bell 400 IM 4:41.64: After a huge short course season with Stanford, Bell dropped a best time in the 400 IM with a 4:41.64 that makes her the #5 American this season. Although it will most likely take a time much faster than the low-4:40 range, the eye opener here is the best time by 2.9 seconds as well as her improvement in short course yards, showing she might be able to drop even more.
- Audrey Derivaux 2:10.81 200 fly, 2:10.36 200 back: The 14 year old is the youngest to make the list. Although her times from this weekend are most likely not threats to make the Olympic Team this summer, she poses a threat to make numerous finals at Trials. Her 200 fly was a best time by 0.73 seconds while her 200 back was a best time by over three seconds. Derivaux will be a name to watch as we progress into the next Olympic cycle.
I’m very much pro-Dressel, but I have to say the Dressel hype has gotten out of control lately. Based on recent performances, he’s definitely not a favorite to make the 100 free individually in Paris.
He definitely is. Alexy is the only American who’s going faster in season right now and it’s by 0.10. And if you’ve kept up with Dressel’s history of in season swimming you’ll know that 48.30 is pretty solid for him. Bottom line, it’d be naive to count out the reigning Olympic champion at trials.
I think I would count Guiliano’s 47.9 as fairly “in-season” as well given he went within the range of his dual meet times in the yards version at night.
I love anya’s list
Besides the glaring omission of Katie Ledecky… she went faster than anyone else in history barring herself in the 1500! If anyone else went 15:38 that would automatically be #1 on this list, but because it’s Ledecky everyone is desensitized and goes “whatever”.
She also went 1.5 seconds faster than Erin in the 200 free but still isn’t ranked in that lol.
Alexy’s 100 free should also be on the list for sure, even if it was prelims