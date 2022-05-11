Anthony Moskalenko Sets LA City Record at CIF Section Champs

CIF Section Championships

Los Angeles City CIF

May 7, 2022

LA Valley College

Team Scores

Women

Palisades Charter High School 428 Granada Charter High School 288 Cleveland Charter High School 240 San Pedro High School 228 Taft 211

Men

San Pedro High School 392 Granada Charter High School 273 Cleveland Charter High School 265 Palisades Charter High School 259 Taft 224

Highlighting the meet was Taft senior Anthony Moskalenko who earned a LA City record in the boys 100 breaststroke. Moskalenko touched in a time of 57.43 ahead of the previous record set in 2017 by Alex Havton with a 57.67. Moskalenko also picked up a win in the 50 freestyle touching in a time of 21.44. Moskalenko is committed to Cal Poly for fall 2022.

Also picking up two wins on the boys side was Finley Kircher, a senior for San Pedro. Kircher won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:43.90 and the 100 freestyle in a time of 48.03. Nick Jones, a junior from San Pedro also picked up two wins. Jones won the 100 butterfly in a time of 50.76 and the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:45.08. Jones defended his titles in both events.

All four of those individual wins helped propel San Pedro to the CIF Section Title on the boys side. In addition, the team of Joshua Jones, Max Sorich, William Hatch, and Nick Jones combined for the win in the 200 freestyle relay touching in a 1:28.18. The team of Kircher, Joshua Jones, Hatch, and Nick Jones teamed up for the win in the 400 freestyle relay touching in a 3:14.16, winning the event by over four seconds.

Other Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Cleveland Charter (1:39.55)

200 IM: Caeleb Shin (1:57.90)

(1:57.90) 100 Backstroke: Kenneth Devis (54.17)

Highlighting the girls side of the meet was Jezabel Aguilar. Aguilar, a senior from Bravo Med, won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.01. She also won the 100 butterfly in a time of 57.01.

Cleveland Charter senior Mae C Newby also won two events on the day. Newby won the 50 freestyle in a 25.12 and the 100 freestyle in a 54.75. Her 100 freestyle defended her title from a year ago.

Taft picked up two relay wins on the day. Selin Bilgi, Chen Goudz, Claire Wu, and Hannah Kandel teamed up for the win in the 200 medley relay touching in a time of 1:52.27. They won the relay by over two seconds. The group of four also teamed up for the win in the 200 freestyle relay touching in a time of 1:40.38. They won that relay by over five seconds. Individually, Wu picked up a win in the 200 IM touching in a time of 2:10.20.

Other Event Winners: