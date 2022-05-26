Anna Elendt Translates Weight Room Gains to Breaststroke Success

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

As mentioned above, Elendt of both Germany and the University of Texas fired on all cylinders this morning, registering a super quick prelims time of 1:05.82 in this women’s 100m breast.

The 20-year-old toned it down a tad tonight, although she still wound up on top with a mark of 1:06.07.

Japan’s Reona Aoki, who currently ranks #1 in the world in this event, settled for silver in 1:06.43, while Sophie Hansson of Sweden rounded out the top 3 in 1:06.60.

Of note, the reigning Olympic champion in this event, Lydia Jacoby of the United Stated, clocked a time of 1:06.66 to fall just .06 shy of the podium.