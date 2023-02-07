Andrei Minakov Clocks 1:32.80 200 Free Time Trial in Stanford Men’s Dual Meet with USC

USC vs STANFORD (MEN’S DUAL)

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Avery Aquatic Center, Stanford, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Stanford – 169 USC – 108

Stanford hosted USC for a men’s Pac-12 dual meet over the weekend, beating the Trojans in a 169-108 decision.

Stanford star Andrei Minakov took the 100 fly in 47.02, getting out to a great start with a 21.86 on the first 50. Notably, Stanford freshman Rafael Gu didn’t race the 100 fly for points, but did time trial the event, where he swam a new lifetime best of 46.10.

Minakov also swam a time trial of the 200 free, where he ripped a 1:32.80. It was a great time for Minakov as championship meet season approaches, since the redshirt sophomore has a personal best of 1:31.49 in the event. He also nearly negative split the race at this meet, going 46.25 on the first 100, then coming home in 46.55.

Stanford’s Zhier Fan was another one of the top performers of the meet, sweeping the breaststroke events. Fan very nearly clocked a new personal best in the 100 breast, winning the race in 53.08. Not only is that a great dual meet swim from the freshman, but Fan was also just 0.11 seconds off his personal best of 52.97, which he swam a Sectionals meet last March.

Fan then went on to win the 200 breast in 1:56.93, building a big early lead with a 55.59 on the first 100, then coming home in 1:00.34.

There was a phenomenal race in the 100 free, where Stanford teammates Andres Dupont and Luke Maurer finished just 0.01 seconds apart. Maurer established an early lead, splitting 21.17 on the first 50 to Dupont’s 21.43. Dupont then came home slightly faster than Maurer, ultimately touching in 43.94, just ahead of Maurer’s 43.95.

Maurer had won the 200 free earlier in the meet, swimming a 1:36.66. He put together a great race, splitting 22.64 on the first 50, then splitting 24.66, 24.81, and 24.55 respectively on the remaining three 50s.

Leon MacAlister (Stanford) won the 100 back convincingly, speeding to a 47.17. He completely took the race over on the first 50, splitting 22.88, which was over a second faster than anyone else in the heat.

