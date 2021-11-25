Anastasiya Shkurdai Re-Lowers Belarusian SCM 200 Back Record In 2:01.77

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

All-around talent Anastasiya Shkurdai broke the Belarusian Record in the women’s 200 backstroke (SCM) for the second consecutive week during Match 5 of the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs in Eindhoven, winning the event in a time of 2:01.77.

Shkurdai’s clocking broke her previous record of 2:02.43, set one week prior in Playoff Match 3.

Split Comparison

The 18-year-old made a big push on the third 50 here in Match 5, splitting almost seven-tenths quicker than last week’s swim to propel her to the record. In fact, if you add up Shkurdai’s first, second and fourth 50s from the two races, they’re only separated by .01.

Shkurdai, Playoff Match 3 Shkurdai, Playoff Match 5 29.26 29.18 31.57 (1:00.83) 31.56 (1:00.74) 31.45 (1:32.28) 30.78 (1:31.52) 30.15 (2:02.43) 30.25 (2:01.77)

Shkurdai pulled off her second win of the ISL season in the race, overtaking London’s Kira Toussaint on the last 50. Shkurdai’s other win came back in Match 3 in the 100 butterfly.

In Playoff Match 3, Shkurdai was the runner-up to Toronto’s Kylie Masse. The fastest swimmer in the ISL this season is Cali’s Beata Nelson, who clocked 2:00.55 in Match 7.

Shkurdai has now taken the Belarusian 200 back record down by more than three seconds in the last seven days. Prior to going 2:02.43, she held the record at 2:04.80 from December 2020.

In the all-time rankings, Shkurdai becomes the 23rd fastest woman of all-time.