American Swimming Coaches Association Announces Eight Board of Directors Candidates

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) revealed the eight candidates who will be vying for a seat on its Board of Directors on Wednesday, with the announcement coming after a nomination process that was overseen by the ASCA Governance Committee.

The eight candidates will be vying for five positions on the 12-member board.

Two outgoing members on the current Board, President Mike Murray (Victor Swim Club) and Megan Oesting (Bend Swim Club), are up for re-election, while Vice President Doug Wharam (Nashville Aquatic Club) and Board members Braden Holloway (NC State) and Mitch Dalton (Texas) will have their terms come to an end in September.

Murray and Oesting were both proposed as candidates by the governance committee, as were Arizona State’s Herbie Behm, Jersey Wahoos’ Paul Donovan and Fort Collins Area Swim Team’s (FAST) Mackenzie Novell.

Quicksilver Swimming’s Marcelo Castro, Iowa Flyers’ Jackson Leonard and McGuire Aquatics’ Brian McGuire are self-nominated candidates.

Behm is the most well-known name among the candidates, having served on the coaching staff of an Arizona State program that’s coming off a runner-up finish at the NCAA Division I Men’s Championships.

2023 ASCA Board of Directors Candidates:

Herbie Behm ^ – Arizona State University

^ – Arizona State University Marcelo Castro * – Quicksilver Swimming

* – Quicksilver Swimming Paul Donovan ^ – Jersey Wahoos

^ – Jersey Wahoos Jackson Leonard * – Iowa Flyers

* – Iowa Flyers Brian McGuire * – McGuire Aquatics

* – McGuire Aquatics Mike Murray ^ – Victor Swim Club

^ – Victor Swim Club Mackenzie Novell ^ – Fort Collins Area Swim Team

^ – Fort Collins Area Swim Team Megan Oesting^ – Bend Swim Club

^= governance committee proposed candidate

*= indicates a self-nominated candidate

In addition to the outgoing members, current Board members include:

All U.S. members of the ASCA will be able to vote electronically for the new Board members on September 7-8.

The voting window will open following the conclusion of the ASCA Annual Member Meeting at the World Clinic in Dallas, Texas, on September 7.

“The membership’s input is invaluable, ensuring that the board represents a diverse cross-section of expertise, perspectives, and backgrounds reflective of the entire swimming community,” the organization said.

The newly elected members of the ASCA Board of Directors will be announced at the ASCA World Clinic.