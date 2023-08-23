Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Ultimate Punishment for Losing Fantasy Football

It’s time for another edition of TopTenTweets! This week features the greatest (worst?) punishment for losing at a fantasy sports league that I’ve ever seen. It takes our number one slot this week, but on the way there’s also the latest swimming-related content from Big Brothersome beautiful swimming hockey jerseys, and a beautiful diving backdrop.

10. Men’s Distance Swimming

Consider this your weekly reminder about the renaissance of men’s distance swimming that is upon us. 

9. Siobhan Haughey’s Week

Let’s talk about it! 

8. College Swimming is On It’s Way

Counting down the days until the 2023-24 season. 

7. This Week on Big Brother

Ever since I clicked on the Big Brother tweet I used last week, my Twitter dashboard has been flooded with content about Big Brother, a show I have never watched a second of. But, that does mean I saw this gem.

6. Can We Get A Little Commotion For The Jerseys?

This one’s not for the spirit of the post, but for the jerseys. I missed them this spring, and they are incredible.

5. World Record Attempt

Mark your calendars! 

4. A Beautiful Diving Backdrop

10/10 views. 

3. Tulane’s New Pool Opens

Nothing better than that new pool smell.

2. Swimming’s Newest Trend?

I’m having flashbacks to the underwater Harlem Shake videos.

1. Don’t Lose Fantasy Football

This is the best/worst punishment for being bad at fantasy sports that I’ve ever seen. 

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!