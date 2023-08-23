Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Ultimate Punishment for Losing Fantasy Football

It’s time for another edition of TopTenTweets! This week features the greatest (worst?) punishment for losing at a fantasy sports league that I’ve ever seen. It takes our number one slot this week, but on the way there’s also the latest swimming-related content from Big Brother, some beautiful swimming hockey jerseys, and a beautiful diving backdrop.
10. Men’s Distance Swimming
Consider this your weekly reminder about the renaissance of men’s distance swimming that is upon us.
7 of the top 10 fastest ever in just 13 months. An absolute renaissance of men's distance swimming. Imo the 400-800-1500 are the most exciting men's events right now.
— Bianca (@smokedgouda5) August 19, 2023
9. Siobhan Haughey’s Week
Let’s talk about it!
we need to talk about siobhán breaking her own 50 free national record and splitting a 1:06 breast leg within the same day
— 800 6-peat (@cardinal_curse) August 19, 2023
8. College Swimming is On It’s Way
Counting down the days until the 2023-24 season.
7. This Week on Big Brother
Ever since I clicked on the Big Brother tweet I used last week, my Twitter dashboard has been flooded with content about Big Brother, a show I have never watched a second of. But, that does mean I saw this gem.
Matt: "Using shampoo and conditioner three times a day will kill your hair. That's the biggest mistake with swimmers. They do that and then they go bald really fast."
Cory: "Is bald not good for swimming?"
😂😂 #BB25
— Whit (@Whitless256) August 20, 2023
6. Can We Get A Little Commotion For The Jerseys?
This one’s not for the spirit of the post, but for the jerseys. I missed them this spring, and they are incredible.
5. World Record Attempt
Mark your calendars!
World Record attempt!
2nd September I will be attempting to break the current World Record (BLDSA) for the fastest time to swim Lake Windermere – 11 miles end to end! The Current Record dates back to 1997, in a time of 3 hours 48.
Excited for the challenge. See you there! pic.twitter.com/fi85fqPvCz
— Hector Pardoe (@hector_pardoe) August 15, 2023
4. A Beautiful Diving Backdrop
10/10 views.
I mean, it’s pushing Barcelona close for the title of best ever diving backdrop…#Rijeka2023 #LENEJDC2023 pic.twitter.com/X6omXm1apm
— Nick Hope – the athlete’s journalist (@NickHopeTV) August 20, 2023
3. Tulane’s New Pool Opens
Nothing better than that new pool smell.
2. Swimming’s Newest Trend?
I’m having flashbacks to the underwater Harlem Shake videos.
I will try this the next time I’m swimming 🏊🏾♀️😂😂
Maybe later today 🙃#SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/8ARAkKOgki
— Zemen Sarah Berhe (@zemensberhe) April 16, 2023
1. Don’t Lose Fantasy Football
This is the best/worst punishment for being bad at fantasy sports that I’ve ever seen.