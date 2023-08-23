Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Ultimate Punishment for Losing Fantasy Football

It’s time for another edition of TopTenTweets! This week features the greatest (worst?) punishment for losing at a fantasy sports league that I’ve ever seen. It takes our number one slot this week, but on the way there’s also the latest swimming-related content from Big Brother, some beautiful swimming hockey jerseys, and a beautiful diving backdrop.

10. Men’s Distance Swimming

Consider this your weekly reminder about the renaissance of men’s distance swimming that is upon us.

7 of the top 10 fastest ever in just 13 months. An absolute renaissance of men's distance swimming. Imo the 400-800-1500 are the most exciting men's events right now. — Bianca (@smokedgouda5) August 19, 2023

9. Siobhan Haughey’s Week

Let’s talk about it!

we need to talk about siobhán breaking her own 50 free national record and splitting a 1:06 breast leg within the same day — 800 6-peat (@cardinal_curse) August 19, 2023

8. College Swimming is On It’s Way

Counting down the days until the 2023-24 season.

7. This Week on Big Brother

Ever since I clicked on the Big Brother tweet I used last week, my Twitter dashboard has been flooded with content about Big Brother, a show I have never watched a second of. But, that does mean I saw this gem.

Matt: "Using shampoo and conditioner three times a day will kill your hair. That's the biggest mistake with swimmers. They do that and then they go bald really fast."

Cory: "Is bald not good for swimming?"

😂😂 #BB25 — Whit (@Whitless256) August 20, 2023

6. Can We Get A Little Commotion For The Jerseys?

This one’s not for the spirit of the post, but for the jerseys. I missed them this spring, and they are incredible.

5. World Record Attempt

Mark your calendars!

World Record attempt! 2nd September I will be attempting to break the current World Record (BLDSA) for the fastest time to swim Lake Windermere – 11 miles end to end! The Current Record dates back to 1997, in a time of 3 hours 48. Excited for the challenge. See you there! pic.twitter.com/fi85fqPvCz — Hector Pardoe (@hector_pardoe) August 15, 2023

4. A Beautiful Diving Backdrop

10/10 views.

I mean, it’s pushing Barcelona close for the title of best ever diving backdrop…#Rijeka2023 #LENEJDC2023 pic.twitter.com/X6omXm1apm — Nick Hope – the athlete’s journalist (@NickHopeTV) August 20, 2023

3. Tulane’s New Pool Opens

Nothing better than that new pool smell.

2. Swimming’s Newest Trend?

I’m having flashbacks to the underwater Harlem Shake videos.

I will try this the next time I’m swimming 🏊🏾‍♀️😂😂 Maybe later today 🙃#SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/8ARAkKOgki — Zemen Sarah Berhe (@zemensberhe) April 16, 2023

1. Don’t Lose Fantasy Football

This is the best/worst punishment for being bad at fantasy sports that I’ve ever seen.