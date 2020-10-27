Alicja Tchorz Edges Five-Year-Old Polish Record In 100 Back

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

New York Breakers swimmer Alicja Tchorz scored a personal best time in the women’s 100 backstroke (SCM) for the first time in five years at the International Swimming League’s fourth match in Budapest, clocking 57.09 to place third overall in the event.

Tchorz, 28, breaks her Polish Record of 57.17 set at the 2015 European SC Championships in Netanya, where she was the silver medalist behind Hungarian Katinka Hosszu.

In today’s race, Tchorz jumped out to the early lead at the 50 in 27.43 before taking third at the finish behind the Cali Condors duo of Olivia Smoliga (56.29) and Beata Nelson (56.70).

Tchorz split the race very similarly when she set the record back in 2015.

Polish Record Split Comparison

Tchorz, 2015 Euros Tchorz, 2020 ISL Match 4 27.57 27.43 29.60 29.66 57.17 57.09

This swim was a big improvement compared to what Tchorz did on day one, having led off the Breakers’ 400 medley relay in 58.29. The two-time Polish Olympian did not compete in the club’s first match this season.