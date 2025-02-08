Alex Walsh Out-Touches Gretchen By 0.01 To Earn Win With 56.85 100 Breast

Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh swam the top two times in the NCAA this season in the 100 breaststroke tonight. Alex touched in a 56.85, just 0.01 ahead of Gretchen who swam a 56.86.

The swim marked lifetime bests for both as well as Alex entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 56.98 that she swam in Texas just weeks ago. Gretchen entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 59.75 that she swam in January in a dual meet against Virginia Tech. Gretchen already swam a lifetime best in prelims with a 57.34.

Split Comparison

Despite only being 0.01 apart at the touch, the sisters showed their differences in the way they swam the race. Known for being more of a sprinter, Gretchen was out fast at the 50 in a 26.81 and almost a full second ahead of Alex’s 27.77. Alex, more known for being a mid-distance swimmer, came back almost a full second faster with a 29.08 compared to Gretchen’s 30.05.

The two are the only women under the 57-second mark in the NCAA this season. Alex’s swim also broke the pool record that Gretchen swam in prelims.

Alex also time trialed the 200 free at the end of tonight’s session, touching in a 1:43.43. It was her second time swimming the event this season after swimming a 1:47.01 in a dual meet against NC State and UNC last month. Walsh notably swam a 1:43.43 in the event at midseason in 2023 but did not swim the event the rest of her senior season except for at the relay level.

In addition to the Walsh showdown, Claire Curzan also highlighted the night. Curzan swam to a 1:41.99 in the 200 freestyle, breaking the pool record of a 1:42.78 set by Aimee Canny in 2023. Curzan’s swim was a lifetime best as her previous best was a 1:42.43 from March 2022 prior to her arrival at Stanford. She now sits at #4 in the NCAA this season in the event.

Charlotte Wilson swam to a lifetime best 51.68 in the women’s 100 backstroke for Virginia. The freshman had a previous lifetime best of a 52.01 that she swam at midseason. She arrived at Virginia this fall with a best time of a 52.22. It took a 52.28 to earn an NCAA invite in the event last year.

Fellow Virginia swimmer Maggie Schalow also swam to a lifetime best as she swam a 51.74 in prelims of the 100 fly. That improved upon her previous best of a 52.31 that she swam at midseason in fall 2023.

David King of Virginia swam to a 45.51 in the men’s 100 backstroke for the win. That dropped over a second off his lifetime best of a 46.76 that he swam in March 2024. It also was much faster than his 48.04 from midseason. It took a 45.56 to earn an invite to 2024 NCAAs in the event.

Joe Castagno of Johns Hopkins swam to a lifetime best in the men’s 400 IM. Castagno touched 2nd in a 3:54.16, finishing behind Virginia’s Zach Larrick who swam to a 3:52.83. Castagno’s previous best was a 3:54.79 from the 2022 Cavalier Invite. The swim sits at #5 for Division III this season.