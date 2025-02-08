Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh Out-Touches Gretchen By 0.01 To Earn Win With 56.85 100 Breast

Anya Pelshaw
Anya Pelshaw

February 07th, 2025 ACC, College

Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh swam the top two times in the NCAA this season in the 100 breaststroke tonight. Alex touched in a 56.85, just 0.01 ahead of Gretchen who swam a 56.86.

The swim marked lifetime bests for both as well as Alex entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 56.98 that she swam in Texas just weeks ago. Gretchen entered the meet with a lifetime best of a 59.75 that she swam in January in a dual meet against Virginia Tech. Gretchen already swam a lifetime best in prelims with a 57.34.

Split Comparison

Alex Walsh Gretchen Walsh
50 27.77 26.81
100 29.08 30.05
56.85 56.86

Despite only being 0.01 apart at the touch, the sisters showed their differences in the way they swam the race. Known for being more of a sprinter, Gretchen was out fast at the 50 in a 26.81 and almost a full second ahead of Alex’s 27.77. Alex, more known for being a mid-distance swimmer, came back almost a full second faster with a 29.08 compared to Gretchen’s 30.05.

The two are the only women under the 57-second mark in the NCAA this season. Alex’s swim also broke the pool record that Gretchen swam in prelims.

Alex also time trialed the 200 free at the end of tonight’s session, touching in a 1:43.43. It was her second time swimming the event this season after swimming a 1:47.01 in a dual meet against NC State and UNC last month. Walsh notably swam a 1:43.43 in the event at midseason in 2023 but did not swim the event the rest of her senior season except for at the relay level.

In addition to the Walsh showdown, Claire Curzan also highlighted the night. Curzan swam to a 1:41.99 in the 200 freestyle, breaking the pool record of a 1:42.78 set by Aimee Canny in 2023. Curzan’s swim was a lifetime best as her previous best was a 1:42.43 from March 2022 prior to her arrival at Stanford. She now sits at #4 in the NCAA this season in the event.

Charlotte Wilson swam to a lifetime best 51.68 in the women’s 100 backstroke for Virginia. The freshman had a previous lifetime best of a 52.01 that she swam at midseason. She arrived at Virginia this fall with a best time of a 52.22. It took a 52.28 to earn an NCAA invite in the event last year.

Fellow Virginia swimmer Maggie Schalow also swam to a lifetime best as she swam a 51.74 in prelims of the 100 fly. That improved upon her previous best of a 52.31 that she swam at midseason in fall 2023.

David King of Virginia swam to a 45.51 in the men’s 100 backstroke for the win. That dropped over a second off his lifetime best of a 46.76 that he swam in March 2024. It also was much faster than his 48.04 from midseason. It took a 45.56 to earn an invite to 2024 NCAAs in the event.

Joe Castagno of Johns Hopkins swam to a lifetime best in the men’s 400 IM. Castagno touched 2nd in a 3:54.16, finishing behind Virginia’s Zach Larrick who swam to a 3:52.83. Castagno’s previous best was a 3:54.79 from the 2022 Cavalier Invite. The swim sits at #5 for Division III this season.

27
Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
2 minutes ago

I think we need to realize that Alex Walsh is our next TV color commentator for swimming if she chooses that path

Last edited 1 minute ago by Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
2
0
Reply
Truth Teller
2 minutes ago

Emma Weber represented America in this past summers 100 Breast. She just lost to Gretchen by almost 4 seconds….

0
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
14 minutes ago

Alex said love you sis but you ain’t beating me in my best stroke lol

5
0
Reply
Willswim
38 minutes ago

SCY 400 MR add up.
Gretchen Walsh vs. Best of everyone else in history.

Katharine Berkoff – 48.55
Lilly King – 55.73
Kate Douglass – 48.46
Simone Manuel – 45.56
3:18.30

Gretchen Walsh – 48.10
Gretchen Walsh – 56.86
Gretchen Walsh – 47.42
Gretchen Walsh – 44.83
3:17.21

30
-1
Reply
YSwim
Reply to  Willswim
24 minutes ago

WOW!
I wonder who is the second best add up of four 100 best times?
probably kate douglass?

1
0
Reply
pea brain
Reply to  YSwim
22 minutes ago

Kates is around a 3:22, probably could be 3:20 if she swam the 100 breast seriously but Gretchen picks up a second on fly and free and over 2 on back

5
0
Reply
Truth Teller
Reply to  Willswim
2 minutes ago

One of the best comments of year

1
0
Reply
Pea brain
1 hour ago

The Gretchen medley relay:
48.10
56.86
47.15 (flying start)
44.83
3:16.93
The current 400 MR record is 3:21…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Pea brain
23
-1
Reply
anonymous
Reply to  Pea brain
57 minutes ago

The other Gretchen medley relay:
22.10
26.81
20.87 (flying start)
19.95 (flying start)
1:29.73

The current 200 MR record is 1:31.51 lol

15
-1
Reply
pea brain
Reply to  anonymous
27 minutes ago

and the 50 breast is her 100 split.. im dead

5
0
Reply
anonymous
1 hour ago

hear me out: Gretchen swims the 200 IM, 100 Breast, and 200 Fly at ACCs and leads off the Medleys + 800 Free

15
-1
Reply
owen
1 hour ago

i think alex soft touched the 50 turn. in the race video it doesn’t look like she’s a second behind gretchen at all. makes more sense that it got her time to the feet

13
0
Reply
Swimfan27
Reply to  owen
1 hour ago

Agreed, was just going to comment this.

2
0
Reply
SwimCoach
Reply to  owen
50 minutes ago

Definitely a soft touch for Alex at the 50.

1
0
Reply
Eddie
1 hour ago

Can’t wait to see her 200

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eddie
3
-1
Reply

