Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh Swim Matching 56.8s in the 100 Breast

Comments: 2

2024 Cavalier Invitational

  • February 6-8, 2025
  • University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
  • Day 1 Results

Sisters Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh battled to the wire in the 100 breaststroke final on Friday at the Cavalier Invite, and it was the older sister Alex who came out at the touch.

Both swimmers will walk away with a feather in their caps – Alex swam a best time in 56.85, and Gretchen landed .01 back in 56.86 in an event that I don’t think most of us knew she had in her (but in hindsight, of course she did).

Virginia has posted video of the race – which reveals that the official split margin that had Gretchen nine-tenths ahead at the turn is probably not quite right. The two appeared to touch almost at the exact same moment. Though Gretchen came up from the turn well ahead of her sister there, Alex had a much better last turn, and that was enough to push her to the end.

Race Video:

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wethorn
3 minutes ago

How fast could Gretchen be in the 2 IM?

0
0
Reply
BingBopBam
1 hour ago

Where does this place them in the all-time rankings?

1
-1
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!