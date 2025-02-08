WATCH: Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh Swim Matching 56.8s in the 100 Breast

2024 Cavalier Invitational

February 6-8, 2025

University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Day 1 Results

Sisters Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh battled to the wire in the 100 breaststroke final on Friday at the Cavalier Invite, and it was the older sister Alex who came out at the touch.

Both swimmers will walk away with a feather in their caps – Alex swam a best time in 56.85, and Gretchen landed .01 back in 56.86 in an event that I don’t think most of us knew she had in her (but in hindsight, of course she did).

Virginia has posted video of the race – which reveals that the official split margin that had Gretchen nine-tenths ahead at the turn is probably not quite right. The two appeared to touch almost at the exact same moment. Though Gretchen came up from the turn well ahead of her sister there, Alex had a much better last turn, and that was enough to push her to the end.

Race Video: