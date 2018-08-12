Alessandro Miressi Breaks Italian Record in 100 Free 3 Days After Euro

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO DI CATEGORIA

August 7th-13th, 2018

Rome – Foro Italico

After Italy’s record-setting performance in Glasgow last week, where they had the country’s most-successful European Championship ever with 22 medals and 12 senior National Records, a portion of the National team raced home to Rome to race at the Italian Age Group Championships.

That includes freestyler Alessandro Miressi, who won gold at the European Championships in a lifetime best in 48.01, and apparently was still a little short on his taper.

The 19-year old, racing in the Cadetti age group (the age just below the seniors), swam a 47.92 in the 100 free. That breaks the senior National Record of 47.96, swum by Luca Dotto at the 2016 Italian Championships.

Miressi’s best time coming into 2018 was a 48.71, and he’s now bettered that in 7 different swims.

In the senior men’s age group, 21-year old Andrea Vergani, who won bronze in the 50 at Euros and set the Italian Record in that race in 21.37, won in 49.41, while his peer Filippo Megli took 2nd in 49.42. 2016 Canadian Olympian Santo Condorelli, who is now training in Italy with an eye on becoming an Italian sports citizen, was 5th in 50.03.

Italy looked like had missed a sprint window after its 400 free relay took 3rd at the 2015 World Championships. The 4 swimmers on that relay are now all at least 27-years old (Luca Dotto – 28, Marco Orsi – 27, Michele Santucci – 29, Filippo Magnini – 36), and missed the final at the Rio Olympic Games.

But instead, it appears that they may have inspired a golden generation for Tokyo, where at least Dotto and Orsi could still be young enough to contribute to prelims relays before handing off to this new group of young sprinters in the final.

Miressi ties China’s Ning Zetao as the 3rd-fastest 100 freestyler in the world this season.