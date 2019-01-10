Akaram Mahmoud Only Warmed Up 4 Minutes before his 800 (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

800 FREE TIMED FINALS – MEN

2020 Olympic Trials cut – 8:12.99

Top 3

Anton Ipsen (Wolfpack Elite) – 8:00.34 Taylor Abbott (Tennessee) – 8:09.54 Jeremy Bagshaw (HPC – Victoria) – 8:12.81

Anton Ipsen of Wolfpack Elite completely ran away with it, finishing almost half a pool length ahead of the next-best swimmer. Ipsen hit the wall at 8:00.34, just short of breaking eight minutes. Canadian Jeremy Bagshaw of HPC – Victoria and Egypt’s Akaram Mahmoud battled for 2nd, with Bagshaw claiming runner-up honors at 8:12.81.

Sandpipers of Nevada’s Brennan Gravley touched out Mahmoud in a flurry at the wall, with Gravley clocking an 8:16.34 to Mahmoud’s 8:16.40. Bagshaw’s club teammate Josh Zakala also made it in under 8:20, posting an 8:19.27.

Heat 2 saw Tennessee’s Taylor Abbott claw his way onto the podium, however, as he swam in an outside lane and raced to a time of 8:09.54, nearly three seconds ahead of what Bagshaw went in the first heat to take 2nd there.