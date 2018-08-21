Air Force Announces 2018-19 Women’s Swimming/Diving Slate

Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

USAFA, Colo. – The Air Force Academy’s women’s swimming and diving program announced its 2018-19 schedule, according to head coaches Colleen Murphy and Stan Curnow, Monday, August 20. The 2018-19 slate is highlighted by seven home events.

The Falcons open the year with at the Horsetooth Open Water Swim, Sept. 9, up in Fort Collins. They then host the annual Blue/Silver Intersquad meet, alongside the men, Sept. 22 at the Cadet Natatorium. The first regular season event is the Fresno State Chick-fil-a Invite, hosted by Fresno State, Oct. 5-6.

Later that month, AF heads to Texas for the Rice Invitational in Houston, Oct. 12-13. The following week, Air Force begins dual competition when it hosts Nebraska-Omaha, Oct. 15. Home duals continue that weekend with the opening of Mountain West Conference action against Wyoming, Oct. 19. The next day, Oct. 20, the women will host Vanderbilt, Colorado School of Mines, and Colorado Mesa in a quad-meet.

Kicking off November is a two-day home dual against Grand Canyon, Nov. 2-3, as well as a single day of completion against Northern Colorado, also on the 3rd. Air Force then leaves the state again for the Phill Hansel Invitational back down in Houston, Nov. 16-18, this time hosted by the University of

Houston.

The month of December is highlighted by three conference duals, first a

tri-meet at Cadet Natatorium against Colorado State and New Mexico, Dec. 1. The final event of 2018 is a road dual at San Diego State, Dec. 19.

The New Year begins with a tri-meet in Seattle, Wash. against Seattle, as

well as Canadian institution, British Columbia University, Jan. 11-12. At

the same time, select divers will be in Los Angeles for the Bruin Diving

Invitational, Jan. 11-13.

The Blue and Silver remain on the road, Jan. 19, for another MWC tri-meet, this one coming in Fort Collins against Boise State and host Colorado State. The following weekend, the women will meet up with the men in Malibu, Calif., for yet another tri-meet, this one coming against host Pepperdine, as well as Cal Baptist.

February opens with the final home event of the season, as the divers host the AF Diving Invitational, Feb. 1-2. The swimmers will be in Denver at the same time, Feb. 2, for the Colorado Sprint Championships.

Two weeks later, the postseason begins as the Falcons flock to Minneapolis, Minn. for the 2019 Mountain West Championships. The four-day event will run March 20-23.