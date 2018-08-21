Mexico National Teamer Fernanda Jimenez Peon Commits to SMU

Fernanda Jimenez Peon, who hails from Mexico City, Mexico, has announced she plans to swim for Southern Methodist University in the fall. She will join the class of 2022 with Annabelle Corcoran, Elise Johnson, and Olivia Grossklaus.

“I’m excited to announce my oficial [sic] commitment to Southern Methodist University. The academic excellence, the welcoming team and the supportive coaching staff are everything I could hope for in a school. Thanks to everyone who helped me with this decision. Can’t wait to be a mustang! #ponyup”

Jimenez swims for the club team Acuatica Nelson Vargas under coach Carlos Aldama. She is a member of the Mexican National Junior Team and competed at FINA Junior World Championships in Singapore in 2015 and in Indianapolis in 2017. She holds a national age group record (15-16 girls) in Mexico for the 200 breaststroke.

SMU finished 4th of 6 teams at the 2018 AAC Championships. Jimenez would have scored points for the Mustangs in the A finals of the 100 breast and the 200 breast along with 200 breast conference champion Andrea Podmanikova, a rising sophomore at SMU.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 breast: 30.26 (26.36)

100 breast: 1:11.01 (1:02.17)

200 breast: 2:32.64 (2:13.90)

200 IM: 2:27.60 (2:10.09)

