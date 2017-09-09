Arizona Division I Champ Olivia Grossklaus Makes Verbal Commitment to

Mesa, Arizona’s Olivia Grossklaus has verbally commited to swim for Southern Methodist University beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University! I am incredibly thankful for everyone who played a part in helping me achieve my college swimming dream. Go Mustangs!!”

Grossklaus is the reigning Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I champion in the 100 fly (55.42) and third-place finisher in the 50 free (23.88). In addition, the Red Mountain High School then-junior contributed a 25.60 butterfly leg to the medley relay and a 52.61 leadoff to the 400 free relay; both relays placed fifth and helped the Lions to a seventh-place team finish at the 2016 Arizona State Swimming & Diving Championships.

Grossklaus does her club swimming with Mesa Aquatics Club. She had an outstanding junior year, improving across the board in both short-course and long-course seasons. After high school swimming wrapped in in November, Grossklaus went on to lower her best times in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, and the LCM 50/100/400 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.11

200 fly – 2:03.32

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 51.72

200 free – 1:53.55

