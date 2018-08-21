2018 Asian Games Medal Table Sees China Back On Top

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Day 3 Recap

Day 3 in Jakarta was especially high-octane given we saw a suited World Record go down in the finals session. China’s Liu Xiang crossed the 27-second barrier in the women’s 50m backstroke to clock 26.98 and earn a gold medal for China. That performance helped bring China back on top of the swimming medal table, holding 11 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze for a total of 27 through 3 days of competition.

Japan is still staying strong in the runner-up spot at the moment, having earned 28 medals in total, including 10 gold. Rikako Ikee continued her medal-taking siege by winning the 100m fly gold, adding that prize to her previous 3 golds and 1 silver thus far.

With Daiya Seto and Kosuke Hagino both back in the water tomorrow, along with today’s breaststroking gold and silver medalists Yasuhiro Koseki and Ippei Watanabe, the nation may make a move in the gold department.

We’ll look for Singapore to get on the board with more than just 1 medal as well, as reigning 100m fly Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be back in action.

Korean women Kim Seoyeong and An Sehyeon put some medals on the board for their women’s team, as they each medaled in their respective events. Seoyeong came in 2nd in the 400m IM, while Sehyeon took bronze in the 100m fly.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3

1 China 11 8 8 27 2 Japan 10 12 6 28 3 South Korea 0 1 3 4 4 Hong Kong 0 0 2 2 5 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Vietnam 0 0 1 1 Total 21 21 21 63

Day 3 Records:

Macanese National Record, W. 50 back, Erica Vong – 29.87

Oman National Record, M. 50 free, Issa Samir Hamed Al Adawi – 24.68

Qatar National Record, M. 50 free, Noah Alkhulaifi – 24.64

Cambodian National Record, M. 50 free, Thol Thoeun – 25.80

Indian National Record, M. 50 free, Virdhawal Vikram Khade – 22.43

Hong Kong National Record, M. 50 free, Kenneth To – 22.38

Macau National Record, M. 200 breast, Man Hou Chao – 2:15.34

Jordanian National Record, M. 200 breast, Amro Al Wir – 2:16.15

Kyrgystan National Record, M. 200 breast, Denis Petrashov – 2:12.19

Vietnamese National Record, M. 400 free, Nguyen Huu Kim Son – 3:51.67

Jordanian National Record, M. 400 free, Khader Baglah – 3:52.77

Indonesian National Record, M. 400 free, Aflah Prawira – 3:53.01

Day 3 Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

MEN’S 50 FREE

WOMEN’S 400 IM

MEN’S 200 BREAST

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 400 FREE

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY