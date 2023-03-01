Age-Group Phenom Claire Tuggle Breaks Through Plateau, But She’s Not Going to NCAAs

Virginia freshman Claire Tuggle isn’t part of a group of 17 Cavaliers swimmers expected to earn individual invites to the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships when the official invites are published on Wednesday. While her times were fast enough, Virginia didn’t submit her as a nominee for the meet.

“Nothing really more than we had to get our roster down to the most prepared 18,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “She’s got some personal stuff going on that we didn’t want to pile the pressure of NCAA’s on top of it.”

Tuggle echoed her coach’s sentiment when contact by SwimSwam on Tuesday. “I just have some personal things going on right now and the added stress and pressure of NCAAs was not in my best interest or the team’s.”

Her season-best time in the 200 free would have seeded her 25th, her season best in the 500 free would have seeded her 30th, while her season-best in the mile would have seeded her 44th.

She also swam a leg of Virginia’s 800 free relay at the ACC Championships. That relay is the only one where Virginia is not the defending NCAA Champion and the only one where Virginia is not seeded 1st at this year’s NCAA Championship meet (Stanford).

Original reporting, done below, was written before it was revealed that Tuggle wasn’t going to be part of Virginia’s team for the 2023 NCAA Championships.

How fast is “too fast” at 13 years old?

After becoming the fastest 13-year-old ever in the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.96) and 500 free (4:41.36) — more than three seconds quicker than Olympic champions Missy Franklin and Katie Ledecky — age-group phenom Claire Tuggle entered a five-year “plateau era” that she was stuck in until earlier this month.

The University of Virginia freshman finally had a breakthrough at the Cavalier Invite, a low-stakes home meet held from Feb. 2-3. Tuggle knew something was clicking when she went sub-49 seconds in the 100 free (48.99) for the first time on Friday, after doing a full practice that morning. Then on Saturday, she drew pre-race inspiration from teammate Aimee Canny throwing down a 1:42.78 in the 200 free right before it was her turn.

“I was behind the blocks and thinking, Why not go fast right now?” Tuggle recalled. “Why not go for it and see what happens?”

Tuggle clocked a new lifetime best of 1:44.81 in the 200 free, only .15 seconds faster than her previous best from 2018, but a major accomplishment nevertheless considering what Tuggle has been through the past five years. There were coaching changes, injuries that resulted in two surgeries in 2021, and personal struggles along with the high expectations that come with setting national age group (NAG) records at 10 years old. The swim was more than a new personal record — it was validation that her best days are still ahead of her.

“I got in the water and I just kind of swam with no expectations of me, which is really nice because I do think there has been a lot of expectations on me since I was very young in the swimming world — by the outside world, not so much my inside circle,” Tuggle said. “It was really emotional because these people know some of what I’ve been through the past five years and everything that’s happened. They kind of know where my life is outside of the pool, so seeing it be good inside the pool is very emotional for the people who are close to me.”

Two weekends later at the ACC Championships, Tuggle couldn’t quite replicate her best time in the 200 free, but she notched another lifetime best in the 500 free with a 4:40.41, dropping nearly a second off her previous best from 2018 while placing fourth in the process. She also placed seventh in the 1650 free with a personal-best 16:15.91.

“I’m definitely starting to get back to where I was five years ago, which is crazy to say,” Tuggle said. “I think having a consistent training program, and just being able to train with girls who are so fast and are as dedicated, and our coaching staff is great, so I think all of those have kind of combined into being able to get under some of my best times. Consistent training with coaches who really care has been nice.

“I’m just happy that I’m still swimming to this day, and still swimming at a high level,” she added. “A lot of people who are fast that young don’t continue in the sport.”