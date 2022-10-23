After SC Worlds Slight, Beata Nelson Is On Her Way to Six-Figure World Cup Payday

American swimmer Beata Nelson, for the second-straight season, was left off a US roster for the Short Course World Championships where she could have been a star for Team USA.

The American Record holder in the 100 IM, Nelson, even with no Short Course World Championships or International Swimming League season, has found a way to cash in big this fall in short course racing – her specialty.

Nelson was second among all women’s scorers at the first of three legs in this year’s World Cup Series, which so far earns her $10,000.

She is also solidly in position to finish 2nd overall in the series, which would earn her $70,000 in overall prize money, in addition to to three per-meet prize money.

In total, she could clear a cool $100,000 in prize money from this fall’s World Cup season across just two weeks of racing.

She also has four opportunities (100 back, 200 back, 100 IM, 200 IM) to earn an additional $10,000 for Crowns bonuses – winning an event in all three races this season.

Nelson has faced the stiffest competition she’ll see in most of her primary events, but Haughey will face competition too in her best events, swimmers like Katie Ledecky, Leah Smith, and Summer McIntosh.

While not a requirement, the system makes it basically impossible for an athlete to finish high in the overall ranking without swimming all three meets.

That all adds up to a big payday for Nelson this fall, which is her first full season on the World Cup circuit. In fact, it approaches the $155,800 that she earned across about 13 weeks of racing in last year’s ISL season.

Nelson’s absence from the US roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships is a travesty. She’s a professional swimmer doing positive things for USA Swimming (and making big strides in long course, which is the one course that American swimming brass seems to care about). She’s a member of the US National Team. Most importantly, she’s a serious medal contender in two events where the US doesn’t have their maximum two entries – the 100 IM and the 200 IM.

Two gold medals, a best-case scenario, could have netterd Nelson $30,000 at Short Course Worlds, but the World Cup Series will earn her at least three times as much as going to Short Course Worlds would by prize money.

But Nelson seems to have figured out something that seemingly only about one swimmer per generation does: there is a ton of money to be made in the World Cup series for a great short course swimmer who is willing to make the commitment.

Maybe just as importantly, Nelson will get a lot more eye-balls on her swims as one of the stars of the World Cup. She’ll get more publicity, more headlines, more attention for herself and her sponsors (if she chooses to capitalize on that).

It is still a long-shot for Nelson to ever make a long course World Championship or Olympic team, and unless USA Swimming has a change-of-heart about its short course selections, that seems like it might be out-of-reach too. I doubt that she will give up on any of those dreams, but the road to those teams is going to be tough.

But Nelson could become the first-ever swimmer to prove that you can make a great career in this sport without doing any of the above, ever.

Some will see that as a slight on her career, but instead I view it as an innovation. In 100 years, when someone is writing the history of swimming, Nelson should get a chapter as the missing link on the road to truly-professional swimming.

Nelson’s Results, Berlin World Cup:

50 back – 5th place, 26.47

100 IM – 2nd place, 57.82 (.10 from American Record)

100 back – 1st place, 56.03

200 back – 1st place, 2:02.59

200 IM – 1st place, 2:06.80

Top 5 Women, Berlin Stop, 2022 World Cup Series: