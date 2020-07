Adam Peaty “Tutti Possiamo Essere Migliori Se Si E’ Disposti A Farlo”

View this post on Instagram

Just wanted to say thank you for all the support that everyone has shown especially over the last few weeks. It’s going to be a big and exciting year ahead with many challenges. However easy or hard I wanted to share a piece of wisdom. Remember to keep looking after number 1, be honest with yourself and share as much positivity as you can, if someone’s being toxic or negative around you it’s incredibly easy to be sucked in; try to take yourself out of that environment as growth does not happen there. We all can be better it’s just a matter of if we are willing to try 🙏🏼