Adam Peaty Posts Fastest 200 Breast Time In Over 2 Years

MCCULLAGH INTERNATIONAL OPEN MEET 2020

25-year-old Adam Peaty already made his mark here at the 2020 McCullagh International Open Meet, swimming an on-fire men’s 100m breaststroke time of 58.78 for gold. That outing places Peaty among the top 5 performers in the world this season, which is a comfortable spot for the Olympic champion to be considering this is an in-season meet for him with British Championships just over a month away.

This meet is mimicking the 2020 Olympic Games timing format, with prelims occurring in the evening and finals taking place in the morning. As such, Peaty’s time drop between night prelims and morning finals in that 100m breast is a nice indicator of how things may play out for him in Toyo this summer.

However, Peaty was back at it here shortly here in Bangor, contesting the men’s 200m breaststroke during last night’s prelims. One of our top 5 races to watch here at this McCullagh International, Peaty was entered in the race against the likes of countrymen Ross Murdoch, James Wilby, Craig Benson, and Edward Baxter, not to mention multi-Irish junior record holder Eoin Corby.

Splitting 1:04.03/1:10.61, Peaty wound up stopping the clock in a time of 2:14.64 to place 3rd in last night’s prelims. Wilby took the top spot with a night swim of 2:11.98, while Murdoch was next in line with an effort of 2:13.42.

Peaty wound up dropping the final, however, giving the rest of the field one less Olympian to worry about. Wilby took advantage, dropping well over half a second from yesterday’s mark to take gold in 2:11.23.

Murdoch kept his 2nd place spot with a 2:13.04, while bronze went to 18-year-old Irish junior national record holder Corby, who posted 2:14.66.

Going back to Peaty, although he has been entered in the 200m breast at other long course meets, the most recently registered official time for him is represented by the 2:16.62 he posted at the 2017 Manchester International Swim Meet. As such, his 2:14.64 from last night mark his fastest in over 2 years.

As a reality check, the FINA ‘A’ Olympic qualifying time rests at 2:10.35 while the even stiffer British Swimming-mandated consideration standard is situated at 2:07.60.

Peaty is Britain’s 5th fastest performer ever in the 200m breast, holding a PB of 2:08.34 from the 2015 British Championships. The short course meters time of 2:04.63 he swam for a new personal best at the International Swimming League (ISL) London meet translates to a LCM mark of 2:08.62 using SwimSwam’s Speedo time converter.

Bottom line, he would have his work cut out for him to insert himself into the conversation for Olympic qualification. But, then again, it’s Adam Peaty we’re talking about.