Adam Janicki Swims 46.43 100 Backstroke D3 NCAA Record During Relay Lead-off

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leading off MIT’s 400 medley on the second night of racing at the 2023 NCAA Division 3 Championships, Adam Janicki posted a new division record in the 100 backstroke. Janicki swam a 46.43 to get under Jack Wadsworth‘s former D3 record in the event of 46.45.

Wadsworth set that mark at the 2023 Divison 3 Championships, breaking Benjamin Lin‘s 2017 record of 46.62.

Split Comparison

Janicki (2023) Wadsworth (2022) 50 22.25 22.69 100 46.43 (24.18) 46.45 (23.76)

Janicki’s relay lead-off time of 46.43 was the fastest in the heat by more than a second as Yurii Kosian from Kenyon hit the second-fastest time of 47.61. Kenyon wound up winning the relay in a 3:11.39 and MIT placed second with a 3:11.63. Chicago rounded out the podium with a 3:12.76.

Liam McDonnell swam backstroke for John Carroll in the B final of the relay and nearly also swam under the former D3 record. McDonnell swam a 46.61 on the first leg and his team went on to place second in the heat with a 3:16.78 behind Carnegie Mellon’s 3:15.80.

Heading into this meet, Janicki had a best time of 46.99, having dipped under 47 at the MIT Invitational in December 2022. Janicki placed 5th in the 100 backstroke for MIT last year with a 47.30 and swam a 47.52 while leading off his team’s 400 medley relay final. Now, with the fastest time in Division 3 history, Janicki has become the favorite to win the individual 100 backstroke.

The 100 backstroke will take place on day three of the meet, Friday. Janicki’s 46.99 entry time in the 100 back made him the 4th seed behind Tanner Filion (46.74), Nathaniel Berry (46.82), and Liam McDonnell (46.95).