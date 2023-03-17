Maggie MacNeil on 50 Free Victory: “The goal was to go out 10.1”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil swam a blistering 20.79 tonight in the 50 free, setting a new NCAA and U.S. Open record. Her swim edged out Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh–the top seed from this morning. MacNeil, a fifth year at LSU, shares that she knew it would be a tight race. “Tonight was definitely going to be a race between me and Gretchen…the goal was to go out 10.1,” said MacNeil. She did just that, splitting a 10.11 and 10.68 on each 25.