Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maggie MacNeil on 50 Free Victory: “The goal was to go out 10.1”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Maggie MacNeil swam a blistering 20.79 tonight in the 50 free, setting a new NCAA and U.S. Open record. Her swim edged out Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh–the top seed from this morning. MacNeil, a fifth year at LSU, shares that she knew it would be a tight race. “Tonight was definitely going to be a race between me and Gretchen…the goal was to go out 10.1,” said MacNeil. She did just that, splitting a 10.11 and 10.68 on each 25.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!