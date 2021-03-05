Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ACC Swimmer of the Meet Paige Madden Details UVA Sunday Challenge Set of 15×500

We sat down with the 2021 ACC Swimmer of the championships, Virginia’s Paige Madden. We spoke a lot about her ascent as an NCAA miler, even though Madden was adamant to her coaches that she wouldn’t train for the event even if she raced it. She’s candid about overcoming a mental block with the event once it became less of a “fun-event” and more of an emphasis in her program, especially now that she’s top seed headed into the 2021 NCAA Champs. Madden also discusses UVA’s winter training, where they went 3 days of doubles, 1 day off. On one of those double days, Madden took on a challenge set of 15×500, taking 6 underwater kicks off every single wall.

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

ace
1 hour ago

brutal, 6 fly kicks off the wall too? jeez

WahooWah
45 minutes ago

Our time Wahoos!!! LFG

Nonrevhoofan
43 minutes ago

Either Todd or Tyler told me when Paige was first year that she could outkick every guy on the team! I am so very proud of you, Paige, and can hardly wait for NCAAs, Olympic Trials and the great things you are going to do in life! (not your grandmother)

