In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with the 2021 ACC Swimmer of the championships, Virginia’s Paige Madden. We spoke a lot about her ascent as an NCAA miler, even though Madden was adamant to her coaches that she wouldn’t train for the event even if she raced it. She’s candid about overcoming a mental block with the event once it became less of a “fun-event” and more of an emphasis in her program, especially now that she’s top seed headed into the 2021 NCAA Champs. Madden also discusses UVA’s winter training, where they went 3 days of doubles, 1 day off. On one of those double days, Madden took on a challenge set of 15×500, taking 6 underwater kicks off every single wall.
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
brutal, 6 fly kicks off the wall too? jeez
Our time Wahoos!!! LFG
Either Todd or Tyler told me when Paige was first year that she could outkick every guy on the team! I am so very proud of you, Paige, and can hardly wait for NCAAs, Olympic Trials and the great things you are going to do in life! (not your grandmother)