In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the 2021 ACC Swimmer of the championships, Virginia’s Paige Madden. We spoke a lot about her ascent as an NCAA miler, even though Madden was adamant to her coaches that she wouldn’t train for the event even if she raced it. She’s candid about overcoming a mental block with the event once it became less of a “fun-event” and more of an emphasis in her program, especially now that she’s top seed headed into the 2021 NCAA Champs. Madden also discusses UVA’s winter training, where they went 3 days of doubles, 1 day off. On one of those double days, Madden took on a challenge set of 15×500, taking 6 underwater kicks off every single wall.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.