ACC Finalist Katie Mack Transfers from NC State to Florida

After one season with NC State, sprinter Katie Mack has announced her transfer to the University of Florida. She’ll have three seasons of eligibility left with the Gators.

You always find your way back home! I am thrilled to announce my decision to continue my swimming career at the University of Florida!!! I will forever be grateful to NC State for the opportunities, life lessons, and friends, but I can’t wait to finally rep the orange and blue. GO GATORS BABY!!!!! 🧡💙🐊

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 22.60

100 free – 49.06

200 free – 1:47.10

500 free – 4:50.69

100 back – 53.86

200 back – 1:54.11

100 fly – 54.17

200 IM – 1:58.71

400 IM – 4:15.16

Mack was a B-finalist in the 200 free and 200 back at the 2020 ACC Championships, where she also finished in the C-final of the 200 IM. Her only best time with the Wolfpack came in the 200 IM, where she improved from her high school best of 1:59.09 to the 1:58.71 current best she set at ACCs.

Despite having a 22.6/49.0 sprint free combo from high school, Mack focused on mid-distance free, IM and back at NC State and swam those events at ACCs instead. Mack was strongest in the 200 free for the Wolfpack; her 1:47.50 slotted her at #5 on the roster last season.

Mack will join a Florida program that has built momentum since recording its first scoreless NCAA Championships ever in 2017. They nearly won the 2020 SEC title, though, and they climbed to 35th at 2018 NCAAs and 24th at 2019 NCAAs since that low point. The Gators just graduated top backstroker/butterflier Sherridon Dressel, and Mack will help fill that gap.

Mack joins the Gators this year alongside their HM-ranked incoming class.