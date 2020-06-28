Abbey Malmstrom Commits to DI University at Buffalo

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abbey Malmstrom, a rising high school senior from Spring City, Pennsylvania, has committed to swim for Division I University at Buffalo. Malmstrom will graduate from Owen J. Roberts High School in spring 2021 and join the Bulls’ class of 2025.

“I chose UB because of the amazing academics, people, and opportunities it has! Go Bulls! #Hornsup”

Malmstrom is a current swimmer for Upper Main Line YMCA in suburban Philadelphia. Earlier this year at the 2020 PA YMCA East District Championships, Malmstrom placed 2nd in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.13. The 2019 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American is also a Futures and YMCA National qualifier.

This year at the 2020 MAC Swimming and Diving Championships, Malmstrom would have placed 11th in the 200 backstroke with her current best time of 2:00.34. With this time, she would have been the Bull’s 3rd fastest 200 backstroker at that meet.

Top SCY Times

50 freestyle – 25.12

100 freestyle – 52.60

200 freestyle – 1:52.82

100 backstroke – 57.23

200 backstroke – 2:00.34

100 butterfly – 58.24

200 IM – 2:08.04

At the MAC Championships, the Bulls placed 2nd as a team along with breaking three school records. In addition, 10 team members were given All-MAC honors.

