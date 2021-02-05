A How-To Guide For Indiana’s Pulley & Underwater Video System

The Indiana Hoosiers have a unique way of combining underwater video and a weight-bearing pulley system – and now they’re sharing their intel with SwimSwam readers.

After teasing the system on the SwimSwam Podcast a few weeks back, Indiana head coach Ray Looze and his staff shared the secrets behind an underwater video system that they say has dramatically undercut the $50,000-per-year cost originally quoted. Thanks to some creativity and ingenuity from the coaching staff, especially diving coach Drew Johansen, the team managed to put together their own version of the system for a dramatically smaller price tag.

This has the possibility of dramatically improving access to such a system to teams across the country, elevating the sport of swimming as a whole.

We connected with the IU program to get the scoop on the video-and-pulley system, and to help other coaches implement something similar in their programs. First of all, here’s a video courtesy of the Hoosiers social media team that shows how the system looks and functions, along with some top IU athletes talking about what they’ve learned by using it:

On his recent SwimSwam Podcast appearance, Indiana head coach Ray Looze talked about the importance of “carrying ability” and body control to fast swimming – and his staff says the pulley/video combination allows athletes to hone in on body position and technique.

“The best way to correct technique is with resistance,” said assistant coach Luke Ryan. “If swimmers can see what they are doing while on the pulleys they can improve technique exponentially.

“It is ideal to use the pulley system in conjunction with the live delayed video. We typically use a delay of 10 to 15 seconds. This gives each swimmer a chance to watch several cycles of their stroke then move onto their next repetition.”

Pulley System Walkthrough

Here’s a PowerPoint presentation Ryan put together to set up the pulley system.

The pulleys will need anchor points on the top and bottom. The PowerPoint includes instructions for threading the cables.

Video System Walkthrough

Indiana uses an Apple TV system on a 10-15-second delay. Here’s a look at all the equipment and how to set it up, courtesy of coach Ryan:

On the cart, we have an underwater and above water camera. Right now, the software only allows for above or below at one time, but they are working on having both playing on the screen at the same time. The only things you need are below the water. They even build the below water camera mounts and make custom cables for each set-up. Just an FYI, we are no longer charged for POE switch, POE adapter, Custom network cables, patch cables, etc (make sure to ask for this).

Equipment:

TV – I suggest getting one in 4k. we use Samsung (series 6) – $350 Apple TV 4k, 32G. You don’t need the larger memory option – $179 HDMI cord – $10 Underwater Camera – $325 Above water camera (we made the mount // also this is the least used camera) – $199 1 year software subscription (this works on as many TVs as you have). – $400 Go through Steve (below) to get the software subscription) Underwater camera mount – Included in underwater camera cost now Cart – you can find one on Amazon for less than $100

My contact at the company is Steve Smallwood – [email protected] He will get you set up with the camera, mount, wiring, and subscription

How It Works

When TV and Apple TV are turned on…

Press button that looks like a TV screen Go to the poolside live app (click on it) When the app launches, click on available camera(s) Wait. The camera has to create a delay. To change cameras, press the menu button and scroll down to “all cameras”

Controls: