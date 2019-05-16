Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

8 NAIA Swimmers, Divers Tabbed for Academic All-District Teams

by Wendy Mayer

May 16th, 2019 College, NAIA, News

Three NAIA swimmers and divers were among the 47 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. Five women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 44 total honorees.

The three men’s swimmers and divers ranked sixth in number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 behind tennis (15), golf (14), volleyball (6), wrestling (5) and lacrosse (4).

The five women’s swimmers and divers followed 19 tennis players, 14 golfers and six lacrosse players in at-large selections.

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for NAIA, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Selections

NAIA – DISTRICT 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC)
                                 (NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Volleyball Matheus Andrade Lourdes So. 3.83 Business Administration
Tennis Felipe Barbosa Southeastern Jr. 3.57 International Business Finance
Golf Jens Bendiksen Johnson & Wales (Fla.) So. 3.79 Business Administration
Lacrosse Devon Callaghan Michigan-Dearborn Sr. 3.50 Finance
Tennis Valentino Caratini Georgia Gwinnett So. 3.32 Business Finance
Wrestling Dylan Chatterton Southeastern Jr. 3.91 Finance
Golf Cameron Conley Spring Arbor Sr. 3.74 Business Administration
Volleyball Henrique Gehrke Lourdes So. 3.68 Human Resource Management
Volleyball Ricardo Gehrke Lourdes Jr. 3.73 Business Administration
Swimming Lukas Macek Keiser Sr. 3.92 International Business
Wrestling Ethan Owen Southeastern Jr. 3.67 Elementary Education (K-6)
Lacrosse Micah Rinke Michigan-Dearborn Jr. 3.77 Bioengineering & Mechanical Engineering
Golf Marc Sweeney USCB Jr. 3.68 Business Administration
Tennis Octavio Tamola Middle Georgia State Sr. 3.50 Business Administration
Tennis Joel Werner Concordia (Mich.) Sr. 3.96 Biblical Languages
NAIA – DISTRICT 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, TN)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Stephen All Taylor Sr. 3.99 Engineering
Golf Callum Blinkhorn Lindsey Wilson So. 3.89 History
Tennis Samir Chikhaoui Xavier (Louisiana) Jr. 3.93 Finance
Lacrosse Dylan Crouch University of the Cumberlands So. 3.87 Business Administration
Tennis Axel Lucich Cumberland Sr. 3.93 Business Administration
Tennis Gabriel Niculescu Xavier (Louisiana) Sr. 4.00 Political Science
Swimming Clemens Paetzold Lindsey Wilson Sr. 3.90 Business Administration / Management
Lacrosse Josiah Peterson Taylor Sr. 3.85 Christian Ministries
Tennis Ramon Puertolas Cumberland Sr. 3.90 Business Administration
Volleyball Bobby Ying Robert Morris (Ill.) Gr. 3.90/3.80 MBA
NAIA – DISTRICT 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Volleyball Jimmy Aschenbrenner Morningside Sr. 4.00 Biology / Chemistry
Golf Wes Buntenbach Park Sr. 3.88 Fitness & Wellness
Golf Daymond Dollens Columbia College (Mo.) Sr. 3.94 Accounting
Tennis Juan Alejandro Jimenez McPherson Sr. 3.96 Business Admin. / Management & Marketing
Tennis Gabe Johnson Bethel Sr. 3.89 Business Administration
Tennis Ryan LaCombe Bethel Jr. 3.95 Athletic Training & Natural Sciences
Tennis Lucas Lobao Missouri Baptist Sr. 3.98 Business Administration
Volleyball Andrea Maggio Park Sr. 4.00 Business Administration & Finance
Golf Connor Mickens Bethel Sr. 3.95 Business Administration
Tennis Isaac Penner Friends Sr. 3.95 Marketing / Business Administration
Golf Roger Sack Doane Jr. 3.85 Economics / Political Science
Tennis Luke Zoller Concordia (Neb.) Jr. 3.97 Education
NAIA – DISTRICT 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OK) 
                                                           (OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Wrestling Collin Anderson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 3.73 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Lewis Breslin Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 3.96 Aerospace Engineering
Swimming Andrew Clifford College of Idaho So. 3.95 Chemistry
Golf Connor Estrada Simpson Sr. 3.75 Business
Golf Andrew Harrison University of British Columbia Sr. 3.81 Interdisciplinary Studies
Golf Zack Johnson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering
Golf Zaahidali Nathu University of British Columbia Sr. 3.60 Accounting
Wrestling Anthony Orozco Menlo Jr. 3.65 Accounting
Golf Michael Piazzini College of Idaho Jr. 3.83 Psychology
Wrestling Riley Williams Wayland Baptist Sr. 4.00 Religion

2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Selections

NAIA – DISTRICT 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC)
                                 (NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Madeline Bosnjak Georgia Gwinnett Jr. 3.43 Business Management
Tennis Aleksandra Grela Keiser Sr. 4.00 International Business
Tennis Emma Henriksen Keiser Sr. 4.00 Marketing
Tennis Franziska Nobis Middle Georgia State So. 4.00 Psychology
Tennis Lara Persiani Middle Georgia State Sr. 3.83 English
Golf Blanca Porta USCB Jr. 4.00 Business Administration
Tennis Maria Prados Cid Georgia Gwinnett Sr. 3.30 Business Finance
Lacrosse Tiara Reed Lourdes Jr. 3.54 Health Care Administration
Golf Hannah Sager Faulkner Sr. 3.79 Accounting
Golf Vanessa Schloo USCB Sr. 4.00 Business Administration
Lacrosse Katelyn Sherman Ave Maria Sr. 3.46 Exercise Physiology
NAIA – DISTRICT 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, TN)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Lacrosse Jennifer Banks Indiana Institute of Technology Sr. 3.99 Biomedical Engineering
Tennis Carrie Copeland Grace College Jr. 3.88 Psychology
Lacrosse Emily Crump Cumberlands Jr. 3.76 Pre-Physical Therapy
Tennis Molly Fletchall Taylor Sr. 3.92 Communications
Golf Cecilia Heck Indiana Institute of Technology Sr. 3.95 Business Administration / Management
Tennis Haruka Hirata Tennessee Wesleyan Sr. 3.90 Psychology
Swimming Christina Klouda Cumberlands Sr. 4.00 Biology / Chemistry
Tennis Tomomi Nagao Cumberlands So. 3.83 Business Administration
Golf Breanna Nowak Indiana University East Sr. 4.00 Biochemistry
Tennis Krystal Schmidt Indiana University East Jr. 4.00 Human Life Science
Swimming Katy Smeltzer Cumberlands Sr. 3.97 Biology
NAIA – DISTRICT 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Andrea Adam Saint Ambrose Jr. 3.79 Exercise Science
Lacrosse Ady Barraza Ottawa Sr. 3.76 Exercise Science
Tennis Zoë Bouwmeester McPherson Sr. 3.97 Business Management / Marketing
Golf Carly Ferguson Missouri Baptist Jr. 4.00 Early Childhood Education / Elementary Education
Tennis Katherine Golka College of Saint Mary Sr. 4.00 Secondary English Education
Golf Alexis Guimaraes William Penn Jr. 4.00 Psychology
Golf Lindsay Harlow Peru State Sr. 4.00 Accounting / Management / Computer MIS
Tennis Shannon McEachern Saint Ambrose Sr. 4.00 History / Political Science
Lacrosse Kaitlin Mills Missouri Baptist Jr. 3.83 Human Services
Golf Emily Whipple Peru State Sr. 3.99 Middle Grades Math Education / Psychology
Tennis Kaci Wilson Bethel Jr. 4.00 Chemistry
Tennis Brittany Zipf McPherson Jr. 3.46 Physical Education
NAIA – DISTRICT 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OK) 
                                                           (OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf Melissa Eldredge Oklahoma City University Jr. 3.87 Cell & Molecular Biology
Tennis Elizabeth Kelley Arizona Christian Jr. 4.00 Elementary Education
Tennis Jayci Kelley Arizona Christian Jr. 4.00 Elementary Education
Swimming Maddy Kelly College of Idaho Sr. 3.93 Business / Accounting
Golf Avril Li University of British Columbia Sr. 3.76 Geographical Sciences
Golf Marissa Louder Lewis-Clark State Sr. 3.86 Sports Administration
Golf Loren Matrone Oklahoma City University So. 4.06 Cell & Molecular Biology
Tennis Sophie Uhlenkott Lewis-Clark State Jr. 4.00 Elementary Education
Golf Jessica Williams Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 3.57 Space Physics
Swimming Caroline Yannelli College of Idaho So. 3.81 Health Sciences / History

