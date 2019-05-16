8 NAIA Swimmers, Divers Tabbed for Academic All-District Teams

Three NAIA swimmers and divers were among the 47 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. Five women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 44 total honorees.
The three men’s swimmers and divers ranked sixth in number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 behind tennis (15), golf (14), volleyball (6), wrestling (5) and lacrosse (4).
The five women’s swimmers and divers followed 19 tennis players, 14 golfers and six lacrosse players in at-large selections.
At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.
All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for NAIA, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Selections
|NAIA – DISTRICT 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC)
|(NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Volleyball
|Matheus Andrade
|Lourdes
|So.
|3.83
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Felipe Barbosa
|Southeastern
|Jr.
|3.57
|International Business Finance
|Golf
|Jens Bendiksen
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|So.
|3.79
|Business Administration
|Lacrosse
|Devon Callaghan
|Michigan-Dearborn
|Sr.
|3.50
|Finance
|Tennis
|Valentino Caratini
|Georgia Gwinnett
|So.
|3.32
|Business Finance
|Wrestling
|Dylan Chatterton
|Southeastern
|Jr.
|3.91
|Finance
|Golf
|Cameron Conley
|Spring Arbor
|Sr.
|3.74
|Business Administration
|Volleyball
|Henrique Gehrke
|Lourdes
|So.
|3.68
|Human Resource Management
|Volleyball
|Ricardo Gehrke
|Lourdes
|Jr.
|3.73
|Business Administration
|Swimming
|Lukas Macek
|Keiser
|Sr.
|3.92
|International Business
|Wrestling
|Ethan Owen
|Southeastern
|Jr.
|3.67
|Elementary Education (K-6)
|Lacrosse
|Micah Rinke
|Michigan-Dearborn
|Jr.
|3.77
|Bioengineering & Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Marc Sweeney
|USCB
|Jr.
|3.68
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Octavio Tamola
|Middle Georgia State
|Sr.
|3.50
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Joel Werner
|Concordia (Mich.)
|Sr.
|3.96
|Biblical Languages
|NAIA – DISTRICT 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, TN)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Stephen All
|Taylor
|Sr.
|3.99
|Engineering
|Golf
|Callum Blinkhorn
|Lindsey Wilson
|So.
|3.89
|History
|Tennis
|Samir Chikhaoui
|Xavier (Louisiana)
|Jr.
|3.93
|Finance
|Lacrosse
|Dylan Crouch
|University of the Cumberlands
|So.
|3.87
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Axel Lucich
|Cumberland
|Sr.
|3.93
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Gabriel Niculescu
|Xavier (Louisiana)
|Sr.
|4.00
|Political Science
|Swimming
|Clemens Paetzold
|Lindsey Wilson
|Sr.
|3.90
|Business Administration / Management
|Lacrosse
|Josiah Peterson
|Taylor
|Sr.
|3.85
|Christian Ministries
|Tennis
|Ramon Puertolas
|Cumberland
|Sr.
|3.90
|Business Administration
|Volleyball
|Bobby Ying
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Gr.
|3.90/3.80
|MBA
|NAIA – DISTRICT 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Volleyball
|Jimmy Aschenbrenner
|Morningside
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology / Chemistry
|Golf
|Wes Buntenbach
|Park
|Sr.
|3.88
|Fitness & Wellness
|Golf
|Daymond Dollens
|Columbia College (Mo.)
|Sr.
|3.94
|Accounting
|Tennis
|Juan Alejandro Jimenez
|McPherson
|Sr.
|3.96
|Business Admin. / Management & Marketing
|Tennis
|Gabe Johnson
|Bethel
|Sr.
|3.89
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Ryan LaCombe
|Bethel
|Jr.
|3.95
|Athletic Training & Natural Sciences
|Tennis
|Lucas Lobao
|Missouri Baptist
|Sr.
|3.98
|Business Administration
|Volleyball
|Andrea Maggio
|Park
|Sr.
|4.00
|Business Administration & Finance
|Golf
|Connor Mickens
|Bethel
|Sr.
|3.95
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Isaac Penner
|Friends
|Sr.
|3.95
|Marketing / Business Administration
|Golf
|Roger Sack
|Doane
|Jr.
|3.85
|Economics / Political Science
|Tennis
|Luke Zoller
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Jr.
|3.97
|Education
|NAIA – DISTRICT 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OK)
|(OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Collin Anderson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Jr.
|3.73
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Lewis Breslin
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Jr.
|3.96
|Aerospace Engineering
|Swimming
|Andrew Clifford
|College of Idaho
|So.
|3.95
|Chemistry
|Golf
|Connor Estrada
|Simpson
|Sr.
|3.75
|Business
|Golf
|Andrew Harrison
|University of British Columbia
|Sr.
|3.81
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Golf
|Zack Johnson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Jr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Golf
|Zaahidali Nathu
|University of British Columbia
|Sr.
|3.60
|Accounting
|Wrestling
|Anthony Orozco
|Menlo
|Jr.
|3.65
|Accounting
|Golf
|Michael Piazzini
|College of Idaho
|Jr.
|3.83
|Psychology
|Wrestling
|Riley Williams
|Wayland Baptist
|Sr.
|4.00
|Religion
2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Selections
|NAIA – DISTRICT 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC)
|(NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Madeline Bosnjak
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Jr.
|3.43
|Business Management
|Tennis
|Aleksandra Grela
|Keiser
|Sr.
|4.00
|International Business
|Tennis
|Emma Henriksen
|Keiser
|Sr.
|4.00
|Marketing
|Tennis
|Franziska Nobis
|Middle Georgia State
|So.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Tennis
|Lara Persiani
|Middle Georgia State
|Sr.
|3.83
|English
|Golf
|Blanca Porta
|USCB
|Jr.
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Tennis
|Maria Prados Cid
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Sr.
|3.30
|Business Finance
|Lacrosse
|Tiara Reed
|Lourdes
|Jr.
|3.54
|Health Care Administration
|Golf
|Hannah Sager
|Faulkner
|Sr.
|3.79
|Accounting
|Golf
|Vanessa Schloo
|USCB
|Sr.
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Lacrosse
|Katelyn Sherman
|Ave Maria
|Sr.
|3.46
|Exercise Physiology
|NAIA – DISTRICT 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, TN)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Lacrosse
|Jennifer Banks
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|3.99
|Biomedical Engineering
|Tennis
|Carrie Copeland
|Grace College
|Jr.
|3.88
|Psychology
|Lacrosse
|Emily Crump
|Cumberlands
|Jr.
|3.76
|Pre-Physical Therapy
|Tennis
|Molly Fletchall
|Taylor
|Sr.
|3.92
|Communications
|Golf
|Cecilia Heck
|Indiana Institute of Technology
|Sr.
|3.95
|Business Administration / Management
|Tennis
|Haruka Hirata
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Sr.
|3.90
|Psychology
|Swimming
|Christina Klouda
|Cumberlands
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biology / Chemistry
|Tennis
|Tomomi Nagao
|Cumberlands
|So.
|3.83
|Business Administration
|Golf
|Breanna Nowak
|Indiana University East
|Sr.
|4.00
|Biochemistry
|Tennis
|Krystal Schmidt
|Indiana University East
|Jr.
|4.00
|Human Life Science
|Swimming
|Katy Smeltzer
|Cumberlands
|Sr.
|3.97
|Biology
|NAIA – DISTRICT 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Andrea Adam
|Saint Ambrose
|Jr.
|3.79
|Exercise Science
|Lacrosse
|Ady Barraza
|Ottawa
|Sr.
|3.76
|Exercise Science
|Tennis
|Zoë Bouwmeester
|McPherson
|Sr.
|3.97
|Business Management / Marketing
|Golf
|Carly Ferguson
|Missouri Baptist
|Jr.
|4.00
|Early Childhood Education / Elementary Education
|Tennis
|Katherine Golka
|College of Saint Mary
|Sr.
|4.00
|Secondary English Education
|Golf
|Alexis Guimaraes
|William Penn
|Jr.
|4.00
|Psychology
|Golf
|Lindsay Harlow
|Peru State
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting / Management / Computer MIS
|Tennis
|Shannon McEachern
|Saint Ambrose
|Sr.
|4.00
|History / Political Science
|Lacrosse
|Kaitlin Mills
|Missouri Baptist
|Jr.
|3.83
|Human Services
|Golf
|Emily Whipple
|Peru State
|Sr.
|3.99
|Middle Grades Math Education / Psychology
|Tennis
|Kaci Wilson
|Bethel
|Jr.
|4.00
|Chemistry
|Tennis
|Brittany Zipf
|McPherson
|Jr.
|3.46
|Physical Education
|NAIA – DISTRICT 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OK)
|(OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada)
|FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Golf
|Melissa Eldredge
|Oklahoma City University
|Jr.
|3.87
|Cell & Molecular Biology
|Tennis
|Elizabeth Kelley
|Arizona Christian
|Jr.
|4.00
|Elementary Education
|Tennis
|Jayci Kelley
|Arizona Christian
|Jr.
|4.00
|Elementary Education
|Swimming
|Maddy Kelly
|College of Idaho
|Sr.
|3.93
|Business / Accounting
|Golf
|Avril Li
|University of British Columbia
|Sr.
|3.76
|Geographical Sciences
|Golf
|Marissa Louder
|Lewis-Clark State
|Sr.
|3.86
|Sports Administration
|Golf
|Loren Matrone
|Oklahoma City University
|So.
|4.06
|Cell & Molecular Biology
|Tennis
|Sophie Uhlenkott
|Lewis-Clark State
|Jr.
|4.00
|Elementary Education
|Golf
|Jessica Williams
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Jr.
|3.57
|Space Physics
|Swimming
|Caroline Yannelli
|College of Idaho
|So.
|3.81
|Health Sciences / History
