8 NAIA Swimmers, Divers Tabbed for Academic All-District Teams

Three NAIA swimmers and divers were among the 47 male student-athletes selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District At-Large Team. Five women’s swimmers and divers were selected amongst 44 total honorees.

The three men’s swimmers and divers ranked sixth in number of selections for any at-large sport in 2019 behind tennis (15), golf (14), volleyball (6), wrestling (5) and lacrosse (4).

The five women’s swimmers and divers followed 19 tennis players, 14 golfers and six lacrosse players in at-large selections.

At-Large Teams are selected from all sports except men’s soccer, women’s soccer, football, volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball, baseball and men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, which have their own Academic All-District and All-America teams selected per sport.

All-District honorees, which are selected from eight geographic regions across the country for NAIA, are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June. The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Men’s Selections

NAIA – DISTRICT 1 (AL, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC) (NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, PR, RI, SC, VA, VT, WV) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Volleyball Matheus Andrade Lourdes So. 3.83 Business Administration Tennis Felipe Barbosa Southeastern Jr. 3.57 International Business Finance Golf Jens Bendiksen Johnson & Wales (Fla.) So. 3.79 Business Administration Lacrosse Devon Callaghan Michigan-Dearborn Sr. 3.50 Finance Tennis Valentino Caratini Georgia Gwinnett So. 3.32 Business Finance Wrestling Dylan Chatterton Southeastern Jr. 3.91 Finance Golf Cameron Conley Spring Arbor Sr. 3.74 Business Administration Volleyball Henrique Gehrke Lourdes So. 3.68 Human Resource Management Volleyball Ricardo Gehrke Lourdes Jr. 3.73 Business Administration Swimming Lukas Macek Keiser Sr. 3.92 International Business Wrestling Ethan Owen Southeastern Jr. 3.67 Elementary Education (K-6) Lacrosse Micah Rinke Michigan-Dearborn Jr. 3.77 Bioengineering & Mechanical Engineering Golf Marc Sweeney USCB Jr. 3.68 Business Administration Tennis Octavio Tamola Middle Georgia State Sr. 3.50 Business Administration Tennis Joel Werner Concordia (Mich.) Sr. 3.96 Biblical Languages NAIA – DISTRICT 2 (AR, IL, IN, KY, LA, MS, TN) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Stephen All Taylor Sr. 3.99 Engineering Golf Callum Blinkhorn Lindsey Wilson So. 3.89 History Tennis Samir Chikhaoui Xavier (Louisiana) Jr. 3.93 Finance Lacrosse Dylan Crouch University of the Cumberlands So. 3.87 Business Administration Tennis Axel Lucich Cumberland Sr. 3.93 Business Administration Tennis Gabriel Niculescu Xavier (Louisiana) Sr. 4.00 Political Science Swimming Clemens Paetzold Lindsey Wilson Sr. 3.90 Business Administration / Management Lacrosse Josiah Peterson Taylor Sr. 3.85 Christian Ministries Tennis Ramon Puertolas Cumberland Sr. 3.90 Business Administration Volleyball Bobby Ying Robert Morris (Ill.) Gr. 3.90/3.80 MBA NAIA – DISTRICT 3 (IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD, WI) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Volleyball Jimmy Aschenbrenner Morningside Sr. 4.00 Biology / Chemistry Golf Wes Buntenbach Park Sr. 3.88 Fitness & Wellness Golf Daymond Dollens Columbia College (Mo.) Sr. 3.94 Accounting Tennis Juan Alejandro Jimenez McPherson Sr. 3.96 Business Admin. / Management & Marketing Tennis Gabe Johnson Bethel Sr. 3.89 Business Administration Tennis Ryan LaCombe Bethel Jr. 3.95 Athletic Training & Natural Sciences Tennis Lucas Lobao Missouri Baptist Sr. 3.98 Business Administration Volleyball Andrea Maggio Park Sr. 4.00 Business Administration & Finance Golf Connor Mickens Bethel Sr. 3.95 Business Administration Tennis Isaac Penner Friends Sr. 3.95 Marketing / Business Administration Golf Roger Sack Doane Jr. 3.85 Economics / Political Science Tennis Luke Zoller Concordia (Neb.) Jr. 3.97 Education NAIA – DISTRICT 4 (AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, NV, OK) (OR, TX, UT, WA, WY, Canada) FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Collin Anderson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 3.73 Mechanical Engineering Golf Lewis Breslin Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 3.96 Aerospace Engineering Swimming Andrew Clifford College of Idaho So. 3.95 Chemistry Golf Connor Estrada Simpson Sr. 3.75 Business Golf Andrew Harrison University of British Columbia Sr. 3.81 Interdisciplinary Studies Golf Zack Johnson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Jr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering Golf Zaahidali Nathu University of British Columbia Sr. 3.60 Accounting Wrestling Anthony Orozco Menlo Jr. 3.65 Accounting Golf Michael Piazzini College of Idaho Jr. 3.83 Psychology Wrestling Riley Williams Wayland Baptist Sr. 4.00 Religion

2019 NAIA Academic All-District At-Large Women’s Selections