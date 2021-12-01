7x Oklahoma 6A State Champ Piper McNeil (2023) Verbals to Mizzou

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Piper McNeil from Shawnee, Oklahoma, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Missouri for 2023-24.

“I really bonded with the coaches and team and felt like this where I could grow as an athlete, Student and person.”

A junior at Shawnee High School, McNeil is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a two-time Oklahoma High School Swimmer of the Year. As a freshman at the 2020 Oklahoma High School Class 6A State Meet, she won the 200 IM (2:04.58) and 100 back (55.49, a 6A state record) individually, and she led off the winning 200 free relay (24.29). Last season, the sophomore repeated her state titles in the 200 IM (2:04.15) and 100 back (55.67) and contributed to the winning 200 free (24.27 leadoff) and 200 medley (25.95 leadoff backstroke) relays.

McNeil does her year-round swimming with American Energy Swim Club and specializes in back, free, and IM. She went all best times (100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM) at Jenks Sectionals last March, picking up a Winter US Open cut in the 200 back and Winter Juniors standards in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. She won the 100 back, was runner-up in the 100/200 free, and placed third in the 200 back and 200 IM. In August, she finished 14th in the 100 back at Speedo Summer Championships-West.

LCM

100 free – 57.61

100 back – 1:03.15

200 back – 2:18.92

200 IM – 2:21.84

Many of her SCY lifetime bests are from 2020.

SCY

50 free – 24.05

100 free – 51.94

200 free – 1:52.97

50 back – 25.95

100 back – 55.49

200 back – 2:01.56

200 IM – 2:03.64

McNeil will suit up for the Tigers with Francesca Smith and Kylee Sullivan. It took 54.14/1:57.28 to score in the backstroke events at 2021 SEC Championships.s

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.