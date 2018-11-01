500 Athletes Expected at This Weekend’s Riga Sprint Meet in Latvia

2018 RIGA SPRINT MEET

November 2-3, 2018

Rigas, Latvia

Meet info sheet

25m (SCM)

The 6th-ever Riga Sprint Festival is set for this weekend across two days of competition in Riga, Latvia. Some of the top swimmers from eastern European countries like Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Estonia, and Russia, will compete in Riga this weekend. The meet, one of the premier swimming events in Latvia every year, is a qualifying meet for the 2018 World Championships, which are to be held in December in Hangzhou, China.

The event schedule will run through 50’s, 100’s, and 200’s of each stroke, along with the 100 and 200 IM, but no events longer than 200 meters. Additionally, men’s and women’s 4×50 free and 4×50 medley relays, along with mixed relays both free and medley, will be contested. A and B finals will be raced at finals for 100’s and 50’s, while 200’s will have just one final, and relays will all be timed finals.

The Latvian Swimming Federation expects roughly 500 swimmers to compete this weekend at the Riga Sprint. With the World Championships less than two months away, this is one of the last chances for eligible swimmers to qualify for the meet.