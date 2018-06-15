45 Women’s Swimmers Named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams

Forty-five women received Academic All-America At-Large acclaim across Division I, II, III and the college division ranks.

On the women’s side, 10 Division I, 14 Division II, 18 Division III and three college division were awarded Academic All-America acclaim.

The group included three Academic All-American of the Year at-large honorees, with the top selection in Division I, Division III and the college division.

Stanford’s Katie Ledecky earned the honor in Division I in her last season as a collegian, as she is turning pro after this season.

Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in history, having earned five Olympic gold medals and 14 World Championship gold medals, as well as 14 USA Swimming national championships. She is the current world record holder in the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events, broke 11 American records, 15 NCAA records and six NCAA meet records during her collegiate career, and won eight NCAA titles, including 2018 crowns in the 500 free, 800 free relay and 1,650 free (setting an NCAA meet record in the latter event). A nine-time CSCAA All-American and 2017 recipient of the Honda-Broderick Cup and Honda Sport Award, Ledecky announced in March she will forego her final two years of NCAA athletic eligibility (while continuing her academic studies at Stanford) to pursue professional opportunities and train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials after helping Stanford earn its second consecutive NCAA championship.

Kenyon College’s Julia Wilson was Academic All-American of the Year in Division III, while College of the Cumberlands’ Christina Klouda was the top honoree in the women’s college division.

A breaststroke specialist, Wilson was a four-time NCAA Championship qualifier and won her first national title this past season as a part of the Ladies’ 400-meter medley relay team. She earned All-America honors in all five events she swam in at this year’s championship meet, which brought her career total to 16 for her career.

A 2018 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and a two-time Academic All-America® first-team honoree, Wilson holds both the Kenyon and North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) records for the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events. She was a 2016 Olympic Trials qualifier.

A swimmer for the Patriots, Klouda helped the team to its fourth-straight Mid-South Conference championship and a third-place finish at the NAIA National Championship. She finished the season as a seven-time NAIA All-American, the MSC Swimmer of the Year, and a seven-time MSC all-conference selection. Klouda finished as the national runner-up in both the 400 individual medley as well as the 200 backstroke and was part of setting four new school records. Klouda was also named the NAIA Swimmer of the Month twice.

Repeat All-Americans included a pair of Division II honorees. West Florida’s Madeline Pitt was a first teamer in 2018 after receiving second team honors in 2017. Queens of Charlotte’s McKenzie Stevens bumped up from third team accolades to first team this year.

Among the Division III honorees, six are repeat honorees. Rensselaer Polytechnic’s Shanny Lin garnered first team honors in 2018 after notching firs team honors in 2017 and third team accolades in 2016. Wilson earned her second straight first team honor as did Messiah’s Kaitlin Wingert. Carnegie Mellon’s Kim Hochstedler was tabbed for first team honors after being a third-team selection last year. Wash U’s Nicole Zanolli was a second team honoree for the second straight year. Second team honoree Sarah Bradley of Calvin moved up from the third team in 2017.

Seventy-one women’s swimmers received Academic All-District honors across the divisions.

Women’s Division I

First Team

Nele Albers, Fordham

Ella Eastin, Stanford

Katie Ledecky, Stanford

Hannah Moore, N.C. State

Sydney Zupan, Missouri State

Second Team

Alicia Finnigan, Liberty

Temarie Tomley, Alabama

Third Team

Sharli Brady, Missouri

Bryn Handley, Southern Illinois

Asia Seidt, Kentucky

Division II

First Team

Catalina Berraud-Galea, Lynn

Andrea Bryson, St. Cloud State

Christie Halverson, Cal Baptist

Madeline Pitt, West Florida

McKenzie Stevens, Queens

Second Team

Claire Beaty, Cal State East Bay

Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport

Samantha Favret, Gannon

Neta Saar, Florida Tech

Third Team

Daria Belova, Fresno Pacific

Sammy Dammann, Biola

Makayla Myers, Wayne State

Mary Northcutt, Carson-Newman

Katya Rudenko, Drury

Division III

First Team

Jennifer Chen, MIT

Anne Shirley Dassow, Grove City

Kim Hochstedler, Carnegie Mellon

Shanny Lin, Rensselaer Polytechnic

Julia Wilson, Kenyon

Kaitlin Wingert, Messiah

Second Team

Sarah Bradley, Calvin

Kayla Burgess, New England

Samantha Glish, Wilmington

Nickie Griesemer, Ithaca

KT Kustritz, Denison

Abby Wilson, Kenyon

Anna Wisniewski, Johns Hopkins

Nicole Zanolli, Washington U

Third Team

Courtney Cowan, Johns Hopkins

Natalie LaCourt, SUNY Geneseo

Hannah Orbach-Mandel, Kenyon

Maddie Weinberger, Frostburg State

College Division

First Team

Christina Klouda, Cumberlands

Second Team

Deirdre Gerke, Olivet Nazarene

Maddy Kelly, College of Idaho