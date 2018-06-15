Thirty-Eight Men Named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams

Thirty-eight men received Academic All-America At-Large acclaim across Division I, II, III and the college division ranks.

There were 12 Division I selections, 10 from Division II, 12 from Division III and four from the college division ranks.

Michigan’s PJ Ransford was named as the men’s at-large Academic All-American of the Year

Ransford is a three-time Academic All-America® honoree, having earned first-team accolades the past two years. He is also a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient, a three-time College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American and three-time CSCAA honorable mention All-American, and the 2016 Big Ten Conference champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. He is a member of the 2017-18 U.S. National Team. Last month, he was chosen as one of University of Michigan’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, as well as the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship. He graduated from Michigan in December with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, having compiled a perfect 4.00 GPA.

In the Division I ranks, Ransford along with NC State’s Anton Ipsen and Alabama’s Luke Kaliszak earned first team honors for the second straight year, while Purdue’s Marat Amaltdinov received third team honors this year after earning second team accolades in 2017.

In the Division II ranks, Missouri S&T’s Stuart Mossop received first team honors in 2018 after garnering third team accolades last year.

Among the Division III honorees, four are repeat Academic All-Americans. Caltech’s Alex Bourzutchschy earned his second honor of the year as a first teamer following cross country/track and field second team accolades.

Denison’s Jason Wesseling and Washington & Lee’s Tommy Thetford, both first teamers in 2018, are three-time honorees. Wesseling garnered first team honors in 2018 after being tabbed with second team accolades in both 2016 and 2017. Thetford was a third team selection in both 2016 and 2017.

Worcester Polytechnic’s Jack Bauer moved up to the first team in 2018 after garnering third team honors last year.

Sixty-five men’s swimmers were among the Academic All-District honorees across the divisions.

Men’s Division I

Men’s First Team

Laurent Bams, Alabama

Robert Howard, Alabama

Anton Ipsen, North Carolina State

Luke Kaliszak, Alabama

Riley League, Davidson

PJ Ransford, Michigan

Second Team

Chris Cole, Southern Illinois

Caeleb Dressel, Florida

Andreas Vazaios, North Carolina State

Third Team

Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue

Pawel Furtek, USC

Mitchell Petras, LSU

Division II

First Team

Andrea Bazzoli, Drury

Stuart Mossop, Missouri S&T

Thomas Steenberg, Florida Tech

Bernardo Valentim, Cal Baptist

Second Team

Noah McRea, Lenoi-Rhyne

Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T

Jonathan Stewart, Oklahoma Baptist

Third Team

Rodrigo Codo Berti, UIndy

Austin Hussain, Fresno Pacific

Niklas Martin, Wingate

Division III

First Team

Jack Bauer, Worcester Polytechnic

Alex Bourzutcschky, Caltech

Ben Burdick, Denison

Bouke Edskes, MIT

Drew Hamilton, Case Western Reserve

Samuel Solomon, MIT

Tommy Thetford, Washington & Lee

Jason Wesseling, Denison

Second Team

Benjamin Ertman, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Mark Hallman, Pomona-Pitzer

Emile Kuyl, Johns Hopkins

Noah Martin, Centre College

Third Team

Carter Lyons, Nebraska Wesleyan

College Division

First Team

Wyatt Engler, Keiser,

Guilherme Magnoler, Olivet Nazarene

Second Team

Joshua Bouma, Olivet Nazarene

Josh Zakala, Victoria