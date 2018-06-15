9 Things Parents of Distance Swimmers Know

by Elizabeth Wickham

As the parent of distance swimmers, my days at meets are decidedly different from parents of sprinters. I’ll admit that I look at them with a touch of envy as they cheer for a 50 or 100. They may experience the same anxiety I do during races, but for them it’s over so quickly! They have mere seconds to watch, while I stress and cheer for more than 16 minutes.

Here are nine things that parents of distance swimmers understand and do:

ONE

Arrive a day earlier at meets for distance events—and stay until the last event of the weekend.

TWO

Use terms like drafting and negative split.

THREE

Invest in a lap counter and pole attachment so you won’t have to lap count on your knees, in the off chance there isn’t a swimmer to lap count for your child.

FOUR

Get to know on a first name basis other distance parents and help fill timing chairs for each other.

FIVE

Know that it’s possible for your swimmer to “go out too fast” or “go to their legs” too soon.

SIX

Watch the clock during the first few hundreds of a 1650 and know whether it’s going to be a best time or not.

SEVEN

Rarely have a crowd cheering your swimmer—except during finals.

EIGHT

Recognize your swimmer’s stroke across the lake in open water events.

NINE

Never have trouble finding a parking spot during distance sessions.

What other things do you experience as parents of distance swimmers that sprint parents do not?