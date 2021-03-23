3x Minnesota Class A Champion Hailey Farrell Sends Verbal to Kansas (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Kansas Jayhawks have added Hailey Farrell of High Tides Swim Club to their class of 2026. Farrell is a junior at Hutchinson High School in Minnesota.

I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kansas to further continue my academic and athletic career! I could not have made it this far without the help of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches and I thank you all so much. I’m so happy to be a future Jayhawk!!!! #rockchalk

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 2:04.10

200 free – 1:51.49

500 free – 4:59.15

100 fly – 57.58

Individually, Farrell is a three-time Minnesota HS Class A State Champion. Since getting to high school, she’s undefeated at the Class A meet in the 500 free, while she won the 200 IM for the first time in fall 2019. There was no 2020 state meet due to the pandemic, but Farrell won her sectional titles in those two events.

Farrell has also split 24.7 swimming fly on the 200 medley relay and 51-mid on the end of a 400 free relay. She’s been on Hutchinson’s 400 free relay the last four years (in Minnesota, you can swim at the state meet while in middle school), helping them win state titles 2016-2019 on that relay. In 2019, they set a new Class A record.

Kansas finished second at the 2021 Big 12 Championships, and Kansas backstroker Mannon Manning was invited to the 2021 NCAA Championships, where she placed 20th in the 100 back prelims.

Farrell would’ve been #5 on the Jayhawk roster in the 200 IM this season, and she would’ve been less than a second away from making the 200 IM A-final at the Big 12 Champs. She joins butterflier Lydia Lafferty in Kansas’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.