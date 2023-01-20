Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

32-Yr-Old Ryosuke Irie Rips 52.93 LCM 100 Back At Kosuke Kitajima Cup

2023 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

  • Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd
  • Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center
  • LCM (50m)
The 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup kicked off from Tokyo tonight with Olympian Ryosuke Irie making a statement right off the bat.

Racing in the men’s 100m backstroke, Irie ripped a winning effort of 52.93 to grab gold. Irie, who turns 33 years of age later this week, opened in 25.71 and closed in 27.22 to beat the field with ease, topping the podium by nearly two and a half seconds.

The time checks in as multi-Olympian Irie’s season-best, overtaking his 53.42 from last November’s Japan Professional Swimming Championships. He now sits only behind American Hunter Armstrong in the overall world rankings in this men’s 1back event on the season with the pair representing the only sub-53 second swimmers thus far.

2022-2023 LCM Men 100 Back

HunterUSA
Armstrong
01/13
52.68
2Daniel
Diehl		USA53.0712/02
3Ryosuke
Irie		JPN53.4211/06
4Ryan
Murphy		USA53.4701/13
5Adam
Jonathon		GBR53.9712/03
Also making noise on night 1 was newly-minted short course World Record holder Tomoro Honda.

Racing in his bread-and-butter 200m fly event, 21-year-old Honda put up a winning time of 1:53.63. Splitting 54.33/59.30, Honda logged his 2nd fastest time of the season. He already fired off a massive 1:52.70 at last month’s Japan Open, a time which rendered him the world’s #1 swimmer on the season as well as the #4 performer all-time in the event.

2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Fly

TomoruJPN
Honda
12/03
1:52.70
2 Nicolas
ALBIERO		USA1:56.3212/03
3Chase
Kalisz		USA1:56.4001/13
4Daiki
Tanaka		JPN1:56.4612/03
5Teppei
Morimoto		JPN1:56.8612/03
National record holder Katsuhiro Matsumoto was the top finisher in the men’s 200m free tonight, producing a time of 1:46.35. The 25-year-old has already been as quick as 1:45.88 this season, a time he logged in November to remain as the world’s 2nd fastest performer on the season.

2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Free

HwangKOR
Sunwoo
10/08
1:44.67
2Katsuhiro
Matsumoto		JPN1:45.8811/06
3Henry
McFadden		USA1:47.2301/12
4Kieran
Smith		USA1:47.3301/12
5Jake
Mitchell		USA1:47.3812/02
Nagisa Ikemoto got it done for gold in the women’s 2free, hitting a mark of 1:58.14. The outing scored a new lifetime best for the 20-year-old, slicing .05 off of the 1:58.19 she previously produced during the 2019 FINA World Cup Series. Her result also shaved .20 off of the 1:58.34 she earned earlier this season to remain the #7 performer worldwide.

Of note, Rikako Ikee was also among the field, wrangling up 4th place in a time of 2:01.35.

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Free

Katie USA
Ledecky
01/12
1:55.47
2Marrit
Steenbergen		NED1:57.0212/01
3Erin
Gemmell		USA1:57.1612/02
4Freya
Anderson		GBR1:57.3312/01
5Rio
Shirai		JPN1:57.8512/02
6Bella
Sims		USA1:57.8701/12
7Nagisa
Ikemoto		JPN1:58.3412/02
8Katie
Grimes		USA1:59.0801/12
9Ella
Jansen		USA1:59.0901/12
10Regan
Smith		USA1:59.1001/12
Additional Winners

  • Rio Shirai took the women’s edition of the 100m back, producing a new meet record of 1:00.29.
  • National record holder Reona Aoki topped the 100m breast field, clocking a new meet record of 1:06.06.
  • Ippei Watanabe made it happen in the men’s 1breast, hitting a time of 1:00.25 to get to the wall first.
  • Miyu Namba was the women’s 800m free winner, posting a time of 8:35.78 to beat the field by 6 seconds.
  • The men’s 1500m free saw Shogo Takeda log a time of 15:07.05, getting to the wall with a comfortable lead over runner-up Kazuki Imoto who snagged silver in 15:09.47.
  • The women’s 200m fly was won by Hiroko Makino who registered 2:09.99 for the victory.

1
joe
30 minutes ago

Legend

