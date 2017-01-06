3 Mistakes Swim Parents Should Never Make

Courtesy of Elizabeth Wickham

During 15 years as a swim mom, I’ve watched parents make mistakes with the best of intentions. Maybe there are perfect swim parents out there, but some of us need to remember that swimming offers many life lessons. Step back, let your kids learn and have fun. You will, too.

Here are three tips on what swim parents should never do:

ONE

Take your swimmer’s side all the time. Your child tells you the coach was mean to him. Singled him out, or yelled at him. Your first reaction? Get really upset with the coach. Your child would never do anything wrong. After all, they have been perfect their entire lives.

TWO

Don’t bother to find out why—or what happened. After you’ve expressed your frustration about the coach to your swimmer, tell your child you’re going to have a word with the coach. Your child begs you not to.

THREE

Talk about it on deck. You follow your swimmer’s wishes and stay out of it. Instead, you talk about it with other parents on deck, during a meet or practice. You get sympathy, but you’ve dampened the team’s morale and undermined the coach.

The story doesn’t end there.

How about taking your complaint directly to the club president or write a letter to your LSC? Or, the A.D. if it’s a high school coach. Whatever you do, don’t talk to your kid’s coach and find out the entire story. If you did, you might find out something that you didn’t want to hear.