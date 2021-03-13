2x AAC 1650 Free Champion Noah Smith Transfers from Cincinnati to Florida State

After two seasons with the University of Cincinnati, Noah Smith is transferring to the Florida State Seminoles for next season. Smith is moving a lot closer to home; before going to Cincinnati, he trained with the Central Florida Marlins and attended Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla.

Due to the COVID-19, Smith will have up to three NCAA seasons left to compete with FSU.

A special thanks to my parents and American College Connection for all of their help and support. Additionally, I am incredibly thankful to the University of Cincinnati for their help during this process and getting me to where I am now. I have made the exciting decision to verbally commit to transfer to Florida State University to further myself academically and athletically. I am looking forward to joining the coaches and team this coming fall. Go Noles!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.58

200 free – 1:38.26

500 free – 4:20.84

1000 free – 9:08.58

1650 free – 15:03.83

Smith is a two-time AAC champion, having won the 1650 free in 2020 as a freshman and in 2021. His lifetime best 15:03.83 is from his 2020 performance. Smith was also runner-up in the 500 free as a freshman, while he finished third this year.

At Cincinnati, Smith dropped over five seconds in the 500 free, over 11 in the 1000 free and over 20 in the 1650 free.

This season, with all but NCAAs concluded for the Seminoles, Smith would’ve been the #2 miler on the roster, while he would’ve been #5 in the 500 free. At the 2021 ACC Championships, where FSU placed fifth as a team, Smith would’ve taken seventh in the 1650 and scored in the 500 free B-final with his lifetime bests.