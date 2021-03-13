Jenks Sectional Day 2: Aiden Hayes Clocks 52.70 for New PB in LCM 100 Fly

SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS, OK

March 11-14, 2021

Jenks Trojan Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile

On the 2nd day of the Jenks Sectional meet, 17-year-old Aiden Hayes from Sooner Swim Club hit a new lifetime best in the 100 fly. Hayes took the men’s 100 fly with a 52.70, shaving 0.11 seconds off his previous best in the event, and elevating himself to a tie for 12th all-time for 17-18 boys in the event. An NC State recruit, Hayes took the race out in 24.47, and came home in 28.23. You can see Hayes’ race in the tweet below.

Heck of a night at Day 2 @speedo Sectionals in Jenks. @hayitsaiden put up a 🔥🔥 52.70 in the 100 Fly to win the event and set a new CZ Sectionals Record. That time now sits #12 all time 17-18 Age Group! @nick_sardis @clayhorning @nnhsathletics1 @ClubSooner @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/9O0SfXF8BG — Ben and Becky Hayes (@benandbecky123) March 13, 2021

Thomas Palmer, 17-year-old out of Lincoln Select Swimming, took the men’s 200 free with a 1:54.08. Palmer, who also won the 100 free on day 1, blew away his previous best of 1:58.42. Arkansas Dolphins 16-year-old Youssef Bahgat came in 2nd in the race, swimming a 1:54.46. That swim was also a giant drop for Bahgat, whose previous best came in at 1:57.02. Clayton Shaw Park 16-year-old Jonathan Naber swam a 1:54.57 for 3rd, marking the biggest drop of the group. Naber came into the meet with a lifetime best of 2:00.15.

Alec Enyeart, Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City 17-year-old, won the men’s 400 IM with a 4:32.77. The swim was a lifetime best for the Minnesota recruit, coming in well under his previous best of 4:38.66.

Kate McCarville, Tennessee recruit and Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old won the women’s 400 IM decisively, roaring to a 4:49.13 finish. The swim was McCarville’s 2nd-fastest of her career, coming in just off her lifetime best of 4:48.81, which she established in January of 2020. McCarville went on to win the women’s 200 free as well, clocking a 2:02.32. That swim marked a personal best for McCarville, coming in just under her previous best of 2:02.57.

The women’s 100 fly featured a tight field with many lifetime bests among college-committed swimmers. Leading the way was Ashley Brouwer, Springfield Aquatics 17-year-old. Brouwer, who is an NC State recruit, touched in 1:02.06, undercutting her previous lifetime best of 1:20.10, which she swam just a couple weeks ago. Before Brouwer swam her previous best of 1:02.10 on February 21st, her personal best was 1:04.78, marking a significant amount of improvement by Brouwer already this year.

O’Fallon Seahawks 17-year-old Chloe Brede finished 2nd last night, posting a 1:02.28. The swim marked lifetime best for the Arkansas recruit, coming in half a second under her previous best of 1:02.75. King Marlins Swim Club 18-year-old Kate Janzen swam a 1:02.78 for 3rd-place. Janzen, who is signed with SMU, came in well under her previous best of 1:04.68. Madeline Huggins, a 17-year-old out of Saluki Swim Club, took 4th with a 1:02.95, blowing away her previous best time of 1:08.70. Huggins is signed with Florida State.