22-Strong British Squad Ready For World Juniors In Indy

The 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships are slated to kick-off in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 23rd and a young, talented British contingent is ready to make its mark. A 22-strong roster, which includes 2017 World Championships semi-finalist Freya Anderson and European Junior Champion Emily Large, will try to improve upon Great Britain’s 10th place finish in the overall medal table at the 2015 edition of the meet in Singapore. At that meet, GBR raced away with just 1 gold medal, but will try to collect more hardware this time around.

British Swimming’s Head of Elite Development Tim Jones is anticipating some break-out swims from the junior British stars to help make that happen.

“This will be an exciting event coming at the conclusion of a busy season of high quality racing,” Jones said. “We have already seen some incredible performances by junior swimmers from across the globe at the recent World Championships in Budapest and European Junior Championships in Netanya.

“As an event the World Juniors is growing in importance, and for that reason we have chosen to prioritize the meet for a sizeable group of British swimmers.

“Our goal will be to continue to unearth and develop some exciting junior talent who show the potential to add to our British result in Tokyo 2020, but also reinforce the need for our athletes to be at their best at these ‘end of season’ benchmark events.

“We look forward to stepping up to the plate against some of our keenest international rivals.”

Below is the British World Junior Swimming Championships roster:

Elliot Clogg – City of Sheffield

Nathan Hughes – National Centre Loughborough

George Clough – Warrender

Brodie Williams – Millfield

Cameron Brooks-Clarke – City of Sheffield

Nikki Miller – East Kilbride

Anna Maine – Woking

Harrison Coulter – Stockport Metro

Annabel Guye-Johnson – Royal Tunbridge Wells

Alexandra Waller – Heart of Midlothian

Freya Anderson – Ellesmere College Titans

Nicholas Pyle – Newcastle Swim Team

Luke Turley – Hatfield SC

Emily Large – Newcastle Swim Team

Keanna MacInnes – Heart of Midlothian

Cassie Wild – Ellesmere College Titans

Amy Bell – City of Sheffield

Callum Smart – City of Oxford

Jacob Peters – Poole

Katie Robertson – South Ayrshire

Ciara Schlosshan – City of Leeds

Lewis Burras – Southport / Hamilton Aquatics (Dubai)