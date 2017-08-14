22-Strong British Squad Ready For World Juniors In Indy

The 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships are slated to kick-off in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 23rd and a young, talented British contingent is ready to make its mark. A 22-strong roster, which includes 2017 World Championships semi-finalist Freya Anderson and European Junior Champion Emily Large, will try to improve upon Great Britain’s 10th place finish in the overall medal table at the 2015 edition of the meet in Singapore. At that meet, GBR raced away with just 1 gold medal, but will try to collect more hardware this time around.
British Swimming’s Head of Elite Development Tim Jones is anticipating some break-out swims from the junior British stars to help make that happen.
“This will be an exciting event coming at the conclusion of a busy season of high quality racing,” Jones said. “We have already seen some incredible performances by junior swimmers from across the globe at the recent World Championships in Budapest and European Junior Championships in Netanya.
“As an event the World Juniors is growing in importance, and for that reason we have chosen to prioritize the meet for a sizeable group of British swimmers.
“Our goal will be to continue to unearth and develop some exciting junior talent who show the potential to add to our British result in Tokyo 2020, but also reinforce the need for our athletes to be at their best at these ‘end of season’ benchmark events.
“We look forward to stepping up to the plate against some of our keenest international rivals.”
Below is the British World Junior Swimming Championships roster:
Elliot Clogg – City of Sheffield
Nathan Hughes – National Centre Loughborough
George Clough – Warrender
Brodie Williams – Millfield
Cameron Brooks-Clarke – City of Sheffield
Nikki Miller – East Kilbride
Anna Maine – Woking
Harrison Coulter – Stockport Metro
Annabel Guye-Johnson – Royal Tunbridge Wells
Alexandra Waller – Heart of Midlothian
Freya Anderson – Ellesmere College Titans
Nicholas Pyle – Newcastle Swim Team
Luke Turley – Hatfield SC
Emily Large – Newcastle Swim Team
Keanna MacInnes – Heart of Midlothian
Cassie Wild – Ellesmere College Titans
Amy Bell – City of Sheffield
Callum Smart – City of Oxford
Jacob Peters – Poole
Katie Robertson – South Ayrshire
Ciara Schlosshan – City of Leeds
Lewis Burras – Southport / Hamilton Aquatics (Dubai)
