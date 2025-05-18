2025 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Prelims Recap: Ressencourt Racing for Gold in 200 Fly

2025 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

Day two of the 2025 Mare Nostrum tour began with another controlled prelims session in Monaco this morning.

After taking 2nd in the 200 fly last night, Turkey’s Polat-Uzer Turnali got the session off to a strong start with his performance in the 400 IM; he claimed the top spot in a new lifetime best time of 4:25.02. Today’s session marked Turnali’s first time contesting the event in almost two years, and he took nearly three seconds off of his previous personal best (4:27.87) from May 2023. Securing the runner-up spot in 4:26.13 was France’s Valentin Trevillot, who, with a best time of 4:24.56, could give Turnali a run for his money tonight.

Michel Arkhangelsky, a freshman at Florida State, posted a new best time of 52.48 to take the top spot in the 100 fly. It was a more subdued race, as several of the other top 8 qualifiers all have best times quite a bit faster than Arkhangelsky’s time. Neutral athlete Roman Shevliakov placed 3rd in 52.73, but with a season-best time of 51.28 will be one to keep an eye on tonight.

With only nine entries in the women’s 200 fly, the heats were a very controlled race for the competitors. France’s Lilou Ressencourt, who claimed bronze in the 100 fly last night, turned in a time of 2:15.18 to take the #1 spot heading into finals, while Lana Pudar from Bosnia and Herzegovina cruised into the runner-up spot in 2:16.45, nearly five seconds off of her season-best.

Another event with minimal entries, the men’s 200 back saw Jules Andre shave .38 off of his lifetime best to secure the top spot in 2:00.72. Ksawery Masiuk, who won the 100 back on day one, cruised into 4th in 2:02.85, but with a season-best time of 1:58.46 will likely be much faster tonight.

Ingrid Wilm held onto her #1 seed in the 100 back, turning in a reserved 1:01.24 to hold off runner-up Adela Piskorsa (1:01.71). Both women posted season-best times in the low 1:00 range earlier this season. Meanwhile Anastasiya Shkurdai, who won silver in the 200 last night, is 3rd heading into finals with a time of 1:01.89.

The men’s 100 breast saw Ilya Shymanovich slide into the top spot in 1:00.60, not far ahead of Nicolo Martinenghi (1:00.83). The only other competitor under 1:01 was David Wiekiera, who took 3rd in 1:00.97. Kirill Prigoda, who posted a season-best time of 59.40 in April, is seeded 4th for finals in 1:01.15.

Alina Zmushka claimed the top spot in the 200 breast in 2:26.74, just over 2.5 seconds off of her best time of 2:24.14 from back in February. She was followed by Rebecca Meder in 2:28.75 and Francesca Zucca in 2:33.84, with most of the top 8 qualifiers adding several seconds to their top times.

Tom Dean, who finished 4th in the 100 free on day one, led the way in 200 free this morning. He secured the #1 spot heading into finals in 1:49.77, just ahead of Attila Kovacs, who turned in a time of 1:50.16 after winning gold in the 400 free last night.

The women’s 100 free did not see much shift from the initial seedings. Milou Van Wijk turned in a strong performance as the only competitor under 54; she posted a time of 53.92 to claim the top spot, while Sara Curtis snagged the runner-up position in 54.93. Siobhan Haughey, the #1 seed coming into the meet, took 3rd in 54.95 but could throw down a much faster swim tonight.

Giulia Rosse-Bene posted a strong performance in the 400 IM, jumping from the #9 seed coming into the meet up to the top spot heading into finals with her time of 2:16.53, just over a second off of her best time. The rest of the morning’s performances were rather reserved, with previous top seed Anastasia Gorbenko claiming the runner-up spot in 2:16.55, adding 6.5 seconds to her season-best time of 2:09.90 from early April.

Top Seeds: