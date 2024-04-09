Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 New Zealand Olympic Trials Kick Off Tuesday, April 9th

2024 NEW ZEALAND SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off on Tuesday, April 9th from Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

The competition represents an Olympic selection opportunity for athletes who haven’t achieved a World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time at this year’s World Championships.

In Doha this year, Lewis Clareburt topped the men’s 400m IM podium while Erika Fairweather grabbed gold in the women’s 400m free. Fairweather also collected silver in the 200m free and bronze in the 800m free to punch 3 Paris 2024-worthy outings ahead of this competition.

New Zealand Olympic Qualifiers at the 2024 World Championships

We’ll see Clareburt and Fairweather this week, along with Helena Gasson, Zac Reid, Monique Wieruszowski and more as the events unfold over the course of the competition.

