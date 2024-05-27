2024 Irish Olympic Trials Conclude With 5 Athletes Qualified for Paris

2024 IRISH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS & OLYMPIC TRIALS

Last night marked the final session of action at the 2024 Irish Open Championships/Olympic Trials in Dublin.

Although no new names were added to the list of qualifiers for this summer’s Olympic Games, Ellen Walshe successfully added another event to her individual lineup for Paris.

Contesting the women’s 400m IM, 22-year-old Walshe fired off a time of 4:38.05, a result only .10 outside of her own national record of 4;37.94 she registered 3 weeks ago at the Leinster Championships.

Walshe is already qualified for the Olympics in the 200m IM so she is now a double-IM threat when the Games come to pass.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Championships, Swim Ireland Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “After what has arguably been the best five days of domestic swimming racing that this island has seen, we can all feel highly satisfied with where Irish swimming is right now.

“World Aquatics raised the bar quite considerably after Tokyo 2021 as to what it takes to be an Olympian, and we have a group of athletes who responded to this – some making the grade, and some agonisingly close – the smallest of margins – with seven Irish Senior Records and eight Irish Junior Records written and re-written across these days, the moments that matter.

“We have a strong Olympic team and European Championships team that will come out of this final Trials, and we can look forward to those announcements in the days to come – followed swiftly by a highly charged and exciting summer for Irish aquatics.”

Irish Individual Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Through the End of Trials