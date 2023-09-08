2024 Honorable Mention Abram Mueller Announces Verbal to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abram Mueller from Madison, Wisconsin, has announced his verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2028, writing on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Stanford University!!! Thanks to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and teachers that have helped make this dream come true! Fear the TREE!!! 🌲🌲🌲”

As one of only two members of the class who has cracked the 53-second barrier in the 100 breast (the other, Daniel Li, has also verbaled to Stanford), we ranked him in the “Honorable Mention” section of our list of top-20 recruits from the class of 2024.

Mueller is a rising senior at Madison West High School; he does his year-round swimming with Badger Aquatics Club. He broke the Wisconsin high school state record in February, winning the WIAA Boys Division 1 State Championship in 53.20. He was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.71) and earned a PB in the 50 free (20.77) leading off the 200 free relay. Two weeks later, at the Wisconsin Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, he updated his PBs in the 100/200 free and 200 breast and won the 500 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He notched a lifetime best in the 100 breast at NCSA Spring Championships, coming in 2nd with 52.98. This summer he unleashed a flurry of LCM best times at Des Moines Sectionals, including the 50 free (24.62), 100 free (52.96), 200 free (1:56.31), 100 breast (1:04.16), 200 breast (2:21.72), and 200 IM (2:09.02).

Best SCY times:

100 breast: 52.98

200 breast: 1:57.27

200 IM: 1:50.40

200 free: 1:38.64

Mueller will join Daniel Li, Finn Harland, and Go Nagaoka on the Cardinal’s roster in the fall of 2024. His best times would have scored in the B finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast at 2023 Pac-12 Championships, where Stanford finished 3rd out of 6 teams.

