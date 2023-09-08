Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Podcast: Olympic Champ Crissy Perham Swims To Raise Living Donor-Ship Awareness

Comments: 3

Three-time Olympic medalist Crissy Perham will swim to raise living donor-ship awareness at the Swim For The Alligator Lighthouse this weekend in the Florida Keys.

Crissy, a 1992 Olympic gold medalist, captured headlines when she answered the call to be a living donor for fellow Olympian Missy Franklin’s father. Missy’s father, Dick Franklin, was in desperate need of a kidney donor when Crissy answered the “Hail Mary” request.

Crissy’s a hero, which is no surprise to her teammates and family, and her mission to bring attention to this need is ongoing.  More than 100,000 are on the transplant waitlist for donors and 13 people die each day waiting for this lifesaving gift according to the American Transplant Foundation.

If you are interested in being a living donor, Crissy recommends these links:

Connecting People to Life

https://www.instagram.com/american_transplant_foundation/

https://www.instagram.com/kidney_donor_athletes/

https://kidneydonorathlete.org/

 

 

 

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dave Rollins
4 hours ago

First class, all the way. Crissy is one the best

2
0
Reply
Danjohnrob
6 hours ago

What a wonderful story! Crissy is an amazing person!

3
0
Reply
Azswummer
14 hours ago

Love this! Crissy is going for some open water swimming!

3
-1
Reply

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!