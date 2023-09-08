Podcast: Olympic Champ Crissy Perham Swims To Raise Living Donor-Ship Awareness

Three-time Olympic medalist Crissy Perham will swim to raise living donor-ship awareness at the Swim For The Alligator Lighthouse this weekend in the Florida Keys.

Crissy, a 1992 Olympic gold medalist, captured headlines when she answered the call to be a living donor for fellow Olympian Missy Franklin’s father. Missy’s father, Dick Franklin, was in desperate need of a kidney donor when Crissy answered the “Hail Mary” request.

Crissy’s a hero, which is no surprise to her teammates and family, and her mission to bring attention to this need is ongoing. More than 100,000 are on the transplant waitlist for donors and 13 people die each day waiting for this lifesaving gift according to the American Transplant Foundation.

If you are interested in being a living donor, Crissy recommends these links:

https://www.instagram.com/american_transplant_foundation/

https://www.instagram.com/kidney_donor_athletes/

https://kidneydonorathlete.org/