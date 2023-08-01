2023 World University Games: Thanks to Freestyle Strength, Italy Leads Day 1 Medal Table

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

After one day of swimming action at the 2023 World University Games, Italy leads the swimming medal table, with one medal of each color.

The Italians won their first, and only gold medal thus far, in the first event of the night as Matteo Lamberti won the men’s 400 freestyle. The Italian women then claimed silver in the 4×100 freestyle relay behind China, while the men won bronze in their 4×100 freestyle relay.

Japan currently sits in second with 1 gold medal and 3 bronze medals as Ichika Kajimoto claimed the top spot in the women’s 400 IM with her time of 4:41.65. Ikki Imoto contributed a bronze medal in the men’s 400 freestyle, while the nation’s women’s 4×100 freestyle relay claimed the bronze medal as well.

China and Poland currently hold a tie for 3rd in the swimming medal table, each holding one gold medal as the two nations won the relay events today.

For China, the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay team of Li Bingjie (54.40), Liu Yaxin (54.41), Luo Youyang (55.23), and Zhang Yufei (53.47) combined for a gold medal and meet record-worthy time of 3:37.51, giving the country its first gold of the swimming competition. China also has a chance to win multiple gold medals on Day 2 of swimming tomorrow, as Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei both qualified first into the final of their respective events, the men’s 100 breast and women’s 50 butterfly, breaking Championship records in the process.

Poland claimed the top spot in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay as the team of Kamil Sieradzki (48.75), Dominik Dudys (48.81), Mateusz Chowaniec (48.89), and Jakub Kraska (48.15) combined for a time of 3:14.60 to win the race over the favorites from Brazil. The Brazilian men claimed second in the event, giving the country its second silver medal of the meet as Eduardo Oliveiro also claimed silver in the men’s 400 freestyle earlier in the session.

World University Games, Swimming Medal Table After Day 1: