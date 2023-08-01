UCSC Girls Break 11-12 NAG In 200 Medley Relay At Alberta Provincial Championships

2023 Alberta Summer Provincials
- July 27-30, 2023
- Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- MNP Sport Centre
- LCM (50 meters)
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Summer Provincials LC”
The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) was a dominant force at the 2023 Alberta Summer Provincial Championships over the weekend, highlighted by the squad setting a new National Age Group Record in the girls’ 11-12 200 medley relay.
The UCSC quartet of Alexis Yuan (33.72), Meghan Sutherland (35.86), Angelina Wang (30.29) and Mya Harrington (27.92) combined for a time of 2:07.79 to knock 16 one-hundredths off the previous record of 2:07.95 set by the Etobicoke Swim Club in 2018.
A notable member of the Etobicoke team that held the previous record is Summer McIntosh, who led off in 32.97 on backstroke at the age of 11.
Split Comparison
|Etobicoke, 2018
|UCSC, 2023
|Summer McIntosh – 32.97
|Alexis Yuan – 33.72
|Nafeisha Yalikun – 36.61
|Meghan Sutherland – 35.86
|Victoria Raymond – 30.25
|Angelina Wang – 30.29
|Nika Tomic – 28.12
|Mya Harrington – 27.92
|2:07.95
|2:07.79
UCSC also lowered their own Alberta Provincial Record of 2:08.33, set less than two months prior in early June. That quartet featured three of the same swimmers, with Finley Wong having led off that team and Yuan swimming the fly leg.
Split Comparison
|UCSC, June 2023
|UCSC, July 2023
|Finley Wong – 33.51
|Alexis Yuan – 33.72
|Meghan Sutherland – 36.55
|Meghan Sutherland – 35.86
|Alexis Yuan – 31.11
|Angelina Wang – 30.29
|Mya Harrington – 27.16
|Mya Harrington – 27.92
|2:08.33
|2:07.79
Yuan also set a new Alberta Provincial Record for 11-year-old girls, clocking 32.21 in the 50 back to crush the previous mark of Amelia Putkaradze (33.03) set in 2015.
Yuan amassed a staggering seven individual gold medals, setting best times in the 100 free (1:04.18), 100 back (1:10.45), 200 back (2:32.45) and 50 fly (29.45) to go along with the 50 back. She also won the 100 fly (1:08.48) and 200 IM (2:35.11).
La Swim Club’s Taylor Ginther broke the Provincial Record for the second time in less than a month in the girls’ 13-year-old 50 back, lowering her 30.63 mark from early July with a 30.38 showing in Calgary.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Cascade Swim Club’s Kelly Payton won three individual gold medals, earning best times en route to victory in the girls’ 15 & over 50 free (26.15) and 100 free (57.83) and nearing her PB in the 50 back (29.63).
- Medicine Hat Waves Swim Club’s Rowyn Biffart won four golds in the girls’ 14-year-old age category, claiming the 50 back (31.52), 50 fly (29.20), 100 fly (1:05.76) and 400 IM (5:22.68).
- Addison Butler dominated the boys’ side with six individual wins for UCSC in the 15 & over age group, claiming the 50 free (24.05), 100 free (52.79), 200 free (1:56.74), 50 breast (29.32), 100 breast (1:06.81) and 200 IM (2:12.91).
- UCSC’s Teagan McKenzie claimed five individual golds in the girls’ 15 & over age group, highlighted by her 1:03.91 showing in the 100 back which marked a sizeable best time.
- UCSC finished atop the medal table with 60 gold and 150 total medals, while Edmonton Keyano Swim Club took second with 27 gold and 61 total medals.