UCSC Girls Break 11-12 NAG In 200 Medley Relay At Alberta Provincial Championships

2023 Alberta Summer Provincials

July 27-30, 2023

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

MNP Sport Centre

LCM (50 meters)

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Summer Provincials LC”

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) was a dominant force at the 2023 Alberta Summer Provincial Championships over the weekend, highlighted by the squad setting a new National Age Group Record in the girls’ 11-12 200 medley relay.

The UCSC quartet of Alexis Yuan (33.72), Meghan Sutherland (35.86), Angelina Wang (30.29) and Mya Harrington (27.92) combined for a time of 2:07.79 to knock 16 one-hundredths off the previous record of 2:07.95 set by the Etobicoke Swim Club in 2018.

A notable member of the Etobicoke team that held the previous record is Summer McIntosh, who led off in 32.97 on backstroke at the age of 11.

Split Comparison

Etobicoke, 2018 UCSC, 2023 Summer McIntosh – 32.97 Alexis Yuan – 33.72 Nafeisha Yalikun – 36.61 Meghan Sutherland – 35.86 Victoria Raymond – 30.25 Angelina Wang – 30.29 Nika Tomic – 28.12 Mya Harrington – 27.92 2:07.95 2:07.79

UCSC also lowered their own Alberta Provincial Record of 2:08.33, set less than two months prior in early June. That quartet featured three of the same swimmers, with Finley Wong having led off that team and Yuan swimming the fly leg.

Split Comparison

UCSC, June 2023 UCSC, July 2023 Finley Wong – 33.51 Alexis Yuan – 33.72 Meghan Sutherland – 36.55 Meghan Sutherland – 35.86 Alexis Yuan – 31.11 Angelina Wang – 30.29 Mya Harrington – 27.16 Mya Harrington – 27.92 2:08.33 2:07.79

Yuan also set a new Alberta Provincial Record for 11-year-old girls, clocking 32.21 in the 50 back to crush the previous mark of Amelia Putkaradze (33.03) set in 2015.

Yuan amassed a staggering seven individual gold medals, setting best times in the 100 free (1:04.18), 100 back (1:10.45), 200 back (2:32.45) and 50 fly (29.45) to go along with the 50 back. She also won the 100 fly (1:08.48) and 200 IM (2:35.11).

La Swim Club’s Taylor Ginther broke the Provincial Record for the second time in less than a month in the girls’ 13-year-old 50 back, lowering her 30.63 mark from early July with a 30.38 showing in Calgary.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS