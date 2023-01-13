2023 Sergio Lopez Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Come join 4-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world.

During camp swimmers will focus on improving their technique, and mental strength while building positive relationships with other swimmers in a dynamic environment.

Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech Coaches Steve Steketee, Albert Subirats, and Klaudia Nazieblo to ensure a small coach to camper ratio, along with other Virginia Tech staff and camp counselors.

We hope you can join us!

SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO

HEAD COACH

Sergio Lopez Miro, four-time Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian and bronze medal winner, was named the Director of Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving in May of 2018 by Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

Since Lopez Miro took the helm, the Hokies have seen a quick raise in the national rankings. The 2020-21 season was a breakout season for both the men’s and women’s teams. On the men’s side, the Hokies recorded an 11th place finish at NCAA Championships; the highest finish in school history combined with the most points scored in school history (135). The Hokies followed that up with another 11th-place finish in 2022, breaking the record with 143 points from the men.

The Hokies turned in four All-Americans and eight school records in 2022. The women also added an All-American during the 2022 season.

The women finished 21st in 2021, with the 2nd highest finish in school history, scoring the most points in school history (55). Through these performances, the Hokies earned 15 All-American Honors.

The Hokies also made a splash at the 2021 ACC Championship meet where Youssef Ramadan was named ACC Freshman of the Year (20-21). Youssef also became the fastest freshman in NCAA History with his performance in the 100 Butterfly (44.32).

Since taking over the program in 2018, the Hokies have seen 39 school records, 34 All-American performers and an ACC Champion. Lopez Miro’s Hokies have rewritten the all-time top-10 list with the men’s team producing 178 top-10 performances, while the women’s team has produced an impressive 121 Top-10 performances.

CHRISTIANSBURG AQUATIC CENTER

In 2010, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving teams moved their home to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center after spending decades at the pool inside of War Memorial Gym on Tech’s campus.

A joint venture between the town of Christiansburg and Tech, the nearly $15 million CAC officially opened its doors in July of 2010, and it serves as the hosts of the Hokies’ home meets in addition to the teams’ practice facility.

The facility ranks as one of the best in the ACC and drew conference-wide recognition in the winter of 2012 by serving as the hosts for the ACC Championships. Tech fared well at its home venue, with the men’s team finishing a program-best second and the women’s team coming in fourth.

The CAC, a 62,000 square-foot facility, features a full-size, 50-meter Olympic-style pool, which is double the length of the pool at War Memorial Gym. All collegiate competitions take place in 25-yard lanes – a distance that is achieved by properly positioning the pair of 6-foot bulkheads. A long-course option, though, allows the swimmers to work on their endurance.

The pool has depths ranging from 7 to 17 feet. The lanes are 9 feet wide, which makes for a faster pool, and the average water temperature of the pool is 82 degrees.

2023 BREASTSTROKE CAMP EVENT DATES AGES COST Breaststroke Camp 06/10/2023 – 06/11/2023 8 – 18 $400.00 REGISTER * Other fees may apply at checkout.

All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming.

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position, and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull-out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day. DATES

June 10th – 11th, 2023 WHO

Ages 8 – 18 COST

$400 per Swimmer *Only one discount can be applied during the registration process DEPOSIT OPTION

$50 per Swimmer, Balance Due May 25th UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Cost | $110

Underwater video analysis in which the swimmer selects one stroke and will receive 2 high quality video files. The first video films your swimmer from the side while the second video shows your swimmer coming at the camera head on. With both views, this new camera films your swimmer simultaneously above the water and below the water line. Your swimmer will receive personalized voice-over feedback along with highlighted notes from a Virginia Tech university coach so they can revisit their mechanics with detailed instructions on ways to improve their movements. The video will contain both full speed and slow-motion clips. SATURDAY, JUNE 10TH

8:45am – 9:00am | Check-in at pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:10pm | Classroom Session

12:15pm – 12:55pm | Lunch Break (Provided on site)

1:00pm – 3:00pm | Pool Session

3:00pm – 3:15pm | Questions/ Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up SUNDAY, JUNE 11TH

8:45am – 9:00am | Check-in at Pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:10pm | Classroom Session

12:15pm – 12:55pm| Lunch Break (Provided on site)

1:00pm – 3:00pm| Pool Session

3:00pm – 3:15pm| Questions/ Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up 2023 Backstroke Camp EVENT DATES AGES COST Backstroke Camp 06/03/2023 – 06/04/2023 8 – 18 $400.00 | 150.00Default REGISTER * Other fees may apply at checkout. All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming. At this camp you will learn to understand how to use your body position and stroke frequency to move through the water efficiently. The backstroke is about connecting the speed of your stroke with the size of your kick. You will learn how to feel the rhythm of your stroke while still developing your power. We will teach you the proper body-head position, the timing of your kick and the rotation of your shoulders. By the end of our camps, our goal is to help you become a faster and more efficient swimmer in your backstroke. The importance of the body and head position in the backstroke. You will learn to swim “taller” and “longer” than you ever thought you could.

The backstroke must be connected through your core which is determined by the speed and size of your kick. DATES

June 3rd – 4th, 2023 WHO

Ages 8 – 18COST

$400 per Swimmer *Only one discount can be applied during the registration process DEPOSIT OPTION

$50 per Swimmer, Balance Due May 20th UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Cost | $110

Underwater video analysis in which the swimmer selects one stroke and will receive 2 high quality video files. The first video films your swimmer from the side while the second video shows your swimmer coming at the camera head on. With both views, this new camera films your swimmer simultaneously above the water and below the water line. Your swimmer will receive personalized voice-over feedback along with highlighted notes from a Virginia Tech university coach so they can revisit their mechanics with detailed instructions on ways to improve their movements. The video will contain both full speed and slow-motion clips. SATURDAY, JUNE 3RD

8:45am – 9:00am | Check-In at Pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:10pm | Classroom Session

12:15pm – 12:55pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 3:00pm | Pool Session

3:00pm – 3:15pm | Questions / Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up SUNDAY, JUNE 4TH

8:45am – 9:00am | Check-In at Pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:10pm | Classroom Session

12:15pm – 12:55pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:00pm – 3:00pm | Pool Session

3:00pm – 3:15pm | Questions / Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up 2023 BUTTERFLY CAMP EVENT DATES COST Butterfly Camp 05/06/2023 – 05/07/2023 $400.00 REGISTER * Other fees may apply at checkout. All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming. At this camp you will learn to understand how to efficiently move your body through the water with every butterfly stroke. The butterfly stroke is focused more on your rhythm in the water than your strength. We will teach you how to feel your rhythm while still maintaining power. You will learn techniques on correct body position, the importance of timing your kicks, and correct breathing while maintaining proper stroke technique. By the end of our camps, our goal is to help you become a faster and more efficient swimmer in your butterfly stroke. The importance of the body position in the butterfly stroke. You will learn to expand your stroke more than you ever thought you could.

The timing of your kick and where you place your breath are key components to not interrupt your rhythm.

The butterfly stroke starts at the core like every other stroke while keeping your kick and pull connected through it. DATES

May 6th – 7th, 2023 WHO

Ages 8 – 18COST

$400 per Swimmer *Only one discount can be applied during the registration process DEPOSIT OPTION

$50 per Swimmer, Balance Due April 20th UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Cost | $110

Underwater video analysis in which the swimmer selects one stroke and will receive 2 high quality video files. The first video films your swimmer from the side while the second video shows your swimmer coming at the camera head on. With both views, this new camera films your swimmer simultaneously above the water and below the water line. Your swimmer will receive personalized voice-over feedback along with highlighted notes from a Virginia Tech university coach so they can revisit their mechanics with detailed instructions on ways to improve their movements. The video will contain both full speed and slow-motion clips. TENTATIVE SCHEDULE – DAY 1

8:30am – 9:00am | Check-In at Pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:15pm | Classroom Session

12:30pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:45pm – 3:45pm | Pool Session

3:45pm – 4:00pm | Questions / Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up TENTATIVE SCHEDULE – Day 2

8:30am – 9:00am | Check-In at Pool

9:00am – 11:00am | Pool Session

11:15am – 12:15pm | Classroom Session

12:30pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:45pm – 3:45pm | Pool Session

3:45pm – 4:00pm | Questions / Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up 2023 SUMMER OVERNIGHT CAMPS EVENT DATES COST 2023 Summer Overnight Camps | June 18th – June 22nd 06/18/2023 – 06/22/2023 See Prices REGISTER 2023 Summer Overnight Camps | June 25th – June 29th 06/25/2023 – 06/29/2023 See Prices REGISTER * Other fees may apply at checkout. All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming. Join Virginia Tech Head Coach Sergio Lopez in a dynamic learning environment for swim camp this summer. This camp focuses on technique instruction, race preparation, & mental training. We also offer an additional early morning training session for swimmers 13 and older. Coach Sergio will be joined by the Virginia Tech coaching staff as well as additional expert university staff, camp counselors, and guest speakers to provide a positive, informative, and fun experience. DATES

June 18th – June 22nd

June 25th – June 29th WHO

Ages 8 – 18 COST

Overnight |$800 per Swimmer

Commuter |$700 per Swimmer DEPOSIT OPTION

$150 per Swimmer, Balance Due June 1st UNDERWATER VIDEO ANALYSIS

Cost |$110

Underwater video analysis in which the swimmer selects one stroke and will receive 2 high quality video files. The first video films your swimmer from the side while the second video shows your swimmer coming at the camera head on. With both views, this new camera films your swimmer simultaneously above the water and below the water line. Your swimmer will receive personalized voice-over feedback along with highlighted notes from a Virginia Tech university coach so they can revisit their mechanics with detailed instructions on ways to improve their movements. The video will contain both full speed and slow-motion clips. We will offer the airport shuttle AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION

Cost |$75 One Way | $150 Round Trip The closest airport is Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). It is an easy 30-minute drive via highway to Virginia Tech’s campus in Blacksburg, VA. The closest large airport is Charlotte, NC. It is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes away from campus. We can provide escorted transportation to and from the Roanoke airport by camp staff. The cost is $75 per person one way or $150 per person roundtrip. Escorted airport transportation must be paid before camp begins. When making flight reservations, please arrive before 3:00pm on Sunday and depart after 1:00pm on Thursday. At arrival your swimmer will be met in baggage claim by one or more of our staff who will be wearing a camp shirt. On the return we will walk your swimmer inside to the checkout counter. Please contact us for more information. WHAT TO BRING (PDF) DAY 1

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

3:00pm – 4:00pm | Check in at the dorms first if you are an OVERNIGHT camper, then proceed to the pool. CAMPERS BRING SWIMSUIT!

3:00pm – 5:00pm | Registration and pictures at the pool. Please put on camp shirt immediately following check in for group photo. Camp store will be open 3:00-4:30pm.

5:00pm | Orientation meeting at the pool. Parents are welcome to stay.

5:30pm | Dinner (Campers & Staff Only)

6:30pm – 8:00pm | Pool Session

8:00pm | Group Activity

8:45pm | Commuters Picked Up

9:00pm | Dorm Curfew

9:30pm | Lights Out DAY 2, 3, 4

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

6:00am – 7:10am | Optional Morning Practice (13 & Older)

7:00am | Rise & Shine Everyone Else

7:20am | Walk To Dining Hall

7:25am – 8:05am | Breakfast at Dining Hall

8:15am | Commuters Dropped Off

8:20am – 9:20am | Dry Land

9:30am – 11:30am | Technique Instruction & Practice. Camp Store open 11:30am-Noon.

11:45am – 12:45pm | Lunch at Dining Hall

12:50pm – 1:45pm | Personal Time / Rest at the Dorm

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Technique Instruction & Practice. Camp Store open 4:00pm-4:15pm.

4:15pm – 4:45pm | Break in Dorms

4:45pm – 6:00pm | Group Activity

6:15pm – 7:00pm | Dinner

7:30pm – 8:30pm | Speaker

8:45pm | Commuters Picked Up

9:00pm | Dorm Curfew

9:30pm | Lights Out DAY 5

**Tentative schedule, subject to change without notice.

6:40am | Wake Up & Pack Up

7:20am | Walk To Dining Hall

7:25am – 8:05am | Breakfast at Dining Hall

8:15am | Commuters Dropped Off

8:20am – 9:00am | Dry Land – Student Activity Center

9:00am – 10:00am | Review

10:15am – 11:30am | Mini Meet at the pool, Awards, Wrap up. Parents welcome to watch! Camp Store open.

11:30am | Check out at the pool with parents and then proceed to the dorms with parents to retrieve your belongings. TURN IN KEY CARD! $50 fee for keys not returned.

Sergio Lopez Swim Camps are a SwimSwam Partner.