2023 Ohio State Invitational: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Ohio State Invitational

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Long Course Meters (50 meters) Prelims, Short Course Yards (25 yards) Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #12M/#4W Ohio State, #4M/#8W Indiana, #16M/#3W Louisville, #14M Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Ohio (diving), Cal (diving), Pitt (diving)

Live Streaming: Big Ten Network ($)

The 2023 Ohio State Invitational kicks off on Thursday morning featuring a big local flavor from Indiana and Ohio, including top 25 teams from Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, and Notre Dame.

For the host Buckeyes, who have been quiet early in the season where many of their top 10 competitors have had much splashier dual meet performances, this is a chance to make a statement that, in spite of a lot of coaching turnover in recent years, they are still at the top of the Big Ten.

The meet is also a chance for the Louisville women to find the depth to get them over the hump for a top three finish, and for Indiana’s men to show that they’re still a top 5 team even without Olympic champion Ahmed Hafnoui (whose future with the program is still not confirmed).

Day 1 will also feature surprise US World Championship Team member Chris Guiliano of Notre Dame racing the 50 free. This is a big collegiate season for him, and this will be his first taper meet since those World Championships.

WOMEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:07.67

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 4:10.52

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 4:15.49

Top 8:

Anna Peplowski, Junior, Indiana – 4:12.80 Ching Gan, Junior, Indiana – 4:13.90 Ella Ristic, Senior, Indiana – 4:15.76 Maya Geringer, Senior, Ohio State – 4:15.77 Summer Cardwell, Freshman, Louisville – 4:16.62 Elyse Heiser, Junior, Indiana – 4:17.19 Megan Glass, 5th year, Notre Dame – 4:19.77 Gwen Woodbury, Junior, Ohio State – 4:20.73

After a breakout summer that saw her swim a 200 free that puts her in big contention for the US Olympic Team, Indiana junior Anna Peplowski is carrying that over into the college season.

She swam a 4:26 in the 400 free in a dual meet earlier this year, enough to worry, but Indiana’s training often relies on big taper drops, and Peplowski got just that on Thursday morning, swimming 4:12.80 in the 400 free. That improves her previous best time of 4:19.65 that was done at Sectionals in 2021.

While this 400 is probably not an event she’ll pursue seriously at an international level (100/200 has been her better double in long course), if she can follow that drop with one in the 500 yard free on Thursday night, that’s big for Indiana: she only swam two events at NCAAs last year. She scored in both (6th in the 200 free, 9th in the 200 back), but had no day 2 individual event on her schedule.

She led an Indiana 1-2-3 finish in that race. They scored Big points at Big Tens in the 500 free last year – it was 2nd only to the 200 breast (100 vs 74) as their best-scoring swimming event of the meet.

Megan Glass, a Notre Dame 5th year on transfer from Michigan, also swam a best time of 4:19.77 to make the A final. That improves her previous best of 4:20.70 from May 2022.

MEN’S 400-METER FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:44.87

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 3:48.12

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 3:55.59

Top 8:

Alex Axon, Senior, Ohio State – 3:51.89 Ilia Sibirtsev, 5th Year, Louisville – 3:52.42 Tyler Watson, 5th Year, Louisville – 3:53.32 Tomas Navikonis, Soph, Ohio State – 3:55.50 Jackson Carlile, Junior, Indiana – 3:56.16 Mason Carlton, Junior, Indiana – 3:57.23 Gustavo Saldo, Junior, Indiana – 3:57.80 Kayden Lancaster, Freshman, Louisville – 3:57.81

Canadian sophomore Alex Axon led the heats of the men’s 400 meter free, swimming 3:51.89. That’s about seven-tenths of a second shy of his personal best, done at the US Pro Championships meet in July to end his summer season. The swim makes him the 2nd-fastest Canadian of the new season behind only Lorne Wiggington’s 3:49.

Louisville’s men got off to a hot start as well, with the #2 and #3 qualifiers. That result shows just how much the Cardinals are relying on both distance swimmers and 5th years this season.

WOMEN’S 200-METER IM — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:09.60

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 2:13.29

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 2:16.09

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200-METER IM — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:56.52

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 1:58.96

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 2:03.49

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50-METER FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 24.55

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 25.14

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 25.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50-METER FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

Converted NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

Converted 2023 NCAA Invite Time: 22.08

U.S Olympic Trials Standard: 22.79

Top 8 Qualifiers: