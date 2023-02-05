2023 Kentucky Elite Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

KentuckySwimCamps.com

This five-day camp is designed to give swimmers a glimpse into what elite level, collegiate swimming is like. We want to not only give them an elite experience through training but also give them the knowledge and skills to take home with them to elevate their training and performance when they return home to their club teams. In addition to elite coaching and training, campers get the opportunity to experience the Kentucky campus, live in the dorms, and get a taste of what being a Division I swimmer at the University of Kentucky is like.

The University of Kentucky’s camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender).



Camp Details

• Session 1 dates: Sunday June 4th – Thursday June 8th

• Session 2 dates: Sunday June 11th – Thursday June 15th

• Time: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM (commuters)

• Age Group: 10-18 years old (must be 12 or older to stay in dorms)

• Location: Lancaster Aquatic Center

• Price: overnight: $845, commuters: $695

SAME TEAM DISCOUNT: if 5 or more athletes from the same team sign up, they can receive a discount of $50 per camper. Please email Jordan Lieberman with the team name and the names of the athletes to have the discount applied.

GENERAL INFORMATION

• CHECK-IN: 1:00 PM on Sunday

• CHECK-OUT: 12:00 PM on Thursday

• REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ALL UK ATHLETICS CAMPS: to participate in the camp please upload the following documents to your Active Network Camp Account through the link in your confirmation email.

o A copy of a physical that was signed by a physician within the last 12 months

o Front and back copies of your medical insurance card(s)

Participation is not allowed until we have received these forms. For all clinics, disabilities will be accommodated with advanced notifications.

• WHAT TO BRING: Each participant should bring any swimming equipment needed to complete a practice, including suits, caps, goggles, a water bottle, and a towel. Additionally, participants should bring dryland clothes and running shoes. A more extensive packing list will be sent to those campers living in the dorms.

• COMMUNICATIONS: After you complete your registration you will receive a confirmation email. A few days before the camp you will receive another email with more details and instructions about the camp. Please double check that your email address is correct in your Active Network Camp Account as that will be our only method of communication with participants.

REFUND POLICY: Refunds can be requested 7 days prior to the start of the clinic by emailing

Facilities The University of Kentucky's Lancaster Aquatic Center, opened March 29, 1989, represents the finest in collegiate swimming and diving facilities. The natatorium is named for Harry C. Lancaster, former UK Athletics Director (1968-76) and assistant basketball coach (1946-70) to Kentucky's legendary Adolph Rupp. The indoor facility is 25 yards by 176 feet with a movable bulkhead that can be set at 25 yards, 25 meters, 50 yards and 50 meters. The movable bulkhead allows the facility to be used for a number of activities other than swim meets and practices, including recreational swimming, aquatic classes, swimming and diving lessons, scuba instruction, handicapped swimming and other aquatic-related activities. The addition of the second bulkhead will take place in 2006, creating an even faster racing facility. Racing lanes can be set up in five configurations: across-the-pool racing at 25 yards, 25 meters, 50 yards and 50 meters. Two 25-yard courses can be utilized for large swim meets. Eighteen swimming lanes are available while diving events are in progress. Long course racing will have eight full-size lanes for the 50-meter distance. The swimming tank, which holds 1,025,000 gallons of water, has a raised deck gutter with a large overflow. This gutter design is similar to the Indianapolis Natatorium design. Pool depth varies from 4.3 feet to 6.5 feet at the shallow end, utilizing a movable floor of 35 by 75 feet. Water under the diving boards and tower is 17 feet deep. The natatorium features Colorado Timing System automatic timing for swim meets. A 16-by-23 foot wall-mounted scoreboard allows full display of information for eight-lane and 16-lane swim meets. The scoreboard can also display graphics and animation sequences.

Lars Jorgensen – Head Coach The 2022-23 season marks Lars Jorgensen's tenth year as the head coach of the University of Kentucky swimming and diving program. In his years leading the program, Jorgensen has helped the team make significant strides within both the Southeastern Conference and national ranks. He coached Danielle Galyer to UK's first individual swimming national champion in 2016, as well as guided Asia Seidt to 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals – including four gold – and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year honor. In 2021, Jorgensen led the UK women's team to their first-ever SEC Championship title. He was also named the 2021 SEC Women's Swimming Coach of the Year, the first such honor in his career. In February 2021, he was named the Competitor Coach of the Month by SwimSwam, which recognizes a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. Since taking over the program in 2012, Jorgensen has guided Kentucky to eight straight top-25 team finishes at the NCAA Championships, not including the canceled 2020 NCAA Championships. He is also a five-time USA Swimming National Team coach, a USA Team World University Games coach, and earned the prestigious Coach of the Year honor by UK Athletics in 2017. Before coming to Kentucky in 2012, the San Diego, Calif. native and former University of Tennessee product served as the interim head coach for the Volunteers during the 2011-12 season after being an assistant coach for the program in 2010-11. During his time in Knoxville, Tennessee had a top-12 national finish and placed third at the SEC Championships while posting a 6-2 (2-1 SEC) record in 2010. Jorgensen helped coach 12 All-America honorees and saw three school records broken during his tenure. Prior to his return to his alma mater, Jorgensen served as the head coach for the Toledo Rockets from 2004-10, where he was twice named the Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year. In his time at Toledo, Jorgensen helped the Rockets rise to new heights, capturing the program's first MAC Championship in 2010 and finishing 35th at the NCAA Championships. The Rockets were also stellar out of the water with Jorgensen at the helm, tallying a 3.40 GPA as a team to rank 17th among NCAA Division I during that season. Before Toledo, Jorgensen spent four years at LSU, serving as the Tigers' assistant coach for three seasons before being promoted to associate coach. In all four years at LSU, his teams finished in the top 20 nationally, with their highest NCAA Championship finish of 16th place.

As a student-athlete, Jorgensen was a standout swimmer for Tennessee and the United States. He represented the U.S. in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and has six USA National Championship titles to his name. Jorgensen also held the UT record in the 1000 free and 1650 free.

Additionally, he holds the record for the Ironman World Championship swimming split, along with the second-fastest swimming split in Ironman history as the two times have been the fastest splits for 17 years.

