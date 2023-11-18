2023 Georgia Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 GEORGIA INVITATIONAL
- November 16-18, 2023
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern
- Participating teams: #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wisconsin (diving)
On the third and final night of the 2023 Georgia Invitational, Florida freshman Bella Sims is expected to take on a tough 200 back/200 fly double and sophomore sprint star Josh Liendo enters the 100 free as the No. 3 seed (42.20) behind Georgia’s Reese Branzell (42.19) and Gator teammate Macguire McDuff (41.85).
Stay tuned below for live updates throughout the evening:
WOMEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73
Top 8:
- Abby McCulloh, Georgia – 15:51.93
- Rachel Stege, Georgia – 15:58.57
- Dune Coetzee, Georgia – 15:59.18
- Averee Preble, Auburn – 16:05.22
- Emma Weyant, Florida – 16:07.32
- Caroline Pennington, Florida – 16:10.83
- Anna Auld, Florida – 16:16.92
- Jillian Barczyk, Georgia – 16:17.69
Georgia junior Abby McCulloh threw down a nation-leading time of 15:51.93 to win the 1650 free ahead of Bulldog teammates Rachel Stege (15:58.57) and Dune Coetzee (15:59.18).
No swimmer had been under 16 minutes before today, when Georgia’s trio of distance freestylers cleared the mark along with Arizona State’s Deniz Ertan (15:53.23) at the NC State Invite on Saturday.
McCulloh was just two seconds off her personal-best 15:49.87 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, where she placed 5th. Stege was four seconds off her personal-best 15:54.55 from the 2023 NCAA Championships, where she placed 8th as a sophomore.
Coetzee, a junior who represents South Africa internationally, got under 16 minutes for the first time with her personal-best 15:59.18, dropping almost four seconds off her previous-best 16:03.09 from January.
Auburn fifth-year Averee Preble was just a couple seconds off her lifetime best (16:02.99 from 2023 NCAAs, 16th place) en route to 4th place in 16:05.22.
MEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84
Top 8:
- Gio Linscheer, Florida – 14:40.21
- Mert Kilavuz, Georgia Tech – 14:50.17
- Eric Brown, Florida – 14:53.88
- Oskar Lindholm, Florida – 14:59.83
- Jake Mitchell, Florida – 15:00.81
- Mason Mathias, Auburn – 15:02.02
- Andrew Taylor, Florida – 15:04.33
- Grant Davis, Auburn – 15:05.34
Florida sophomore Gio Linscheer crushed a nation-leading time of 14:40.21 to win the 1650 free, demolishing his best time by more than eight seconds. His previous-best 14:48.63 from the 2023 NCAA Championships placed him 16th, but his time tonight would have placed him 7th.
Georgia Tech junior Mert Kilavuz was about 10 seconds behind Linscheer with a runner-up finish in 14:50.17. The Turkish distance specialist has been as fast as 14:40.99 at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where he placed 11th.
The Gators showed off their distance free depth by claiming 3rd, 4th, and 5th place courtesy of Canadian sophomore Eric Brown (14:53.88), Danish junior Oskar Lindholm (14:59.83), and U.S. Olympian senior Jake Mitchell (15:00.81).
WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34
Top 8:
- Catherine Choate, Florida – 1:51.94
- JoJo Ramey, Florida – 1:54.62
- Ellie Waldrep, Auburn – 1:54.72
- Maggie McGuire, Auburn – 1:54.85
- Millie Sansome, Georgia – 1:55.57
- Kensley Merritt, Auburn – 1:55.89
- Casey Chung, Michigan – 1:56.37
- Julia Podkoscielny, Florida – 1:57.05
MEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13
- 2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62
Top 8:
- Jonny Marshall, Florida – 1:38.52
- Aidan Stoffle, Auburn – 1:38.57
- Bradley Dunham, Georgia – 1:38.80
- Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn – 1:39.01
- Sam Powe, Georgia – 1:39.96
- Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Michigan – 1:43.08
- Jaka Pusnik, Florida State – 1:43.74
- Ruard van Renen, Georgia – 1:44.41
1:38.52 Wow. Jonny Marshall is now UF’s #2 all-time 200-yard backstroker as just a freshman and less than a second away from Ryan Lochte’s school record (1:37.68).