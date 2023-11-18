2023 Georgia Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 GEORGIA INVITATIONAL

November 16-18, 2023

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims start at 9:30AM Eastern, Finals at 5:30 PM Eastern

Participating teams: #3M/#6W Florida, #13M/#25W Auburn, #17M/#15W Michigan, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Wisconsin (diving)

Day 3 Prelims Recap

On the third and final night of the 2023 Georgia Invitational, Florida freshman Bella Sims is expected to take on a tough 200 back/200 fly double and sophomore sprint star Josh Liendo enters the 100 free as the No. 3 seed (42.20) behind Georgia’s Reese Branzell (42.19) and Gator teammate Macguire McDuff (41.85).

Stay tuned below for live updates throughout the evening:

WOMEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

Top 8:

Georgia junior Abby McCulloh threw down a nation-leading time of 15:51.93 to win the 1650 free ahead of Bulldog teammates Rachel Stege (15:58.57) and Dune Coetzee (15:59.18).

No swimmer had been under 16 minutes before today, when Georgia’s trio of distance freestylers cleared the mark along with Arizona State’s Deniz Ertan (15:53.23) at the NC State Invite on Saturday.

McCulloh was just two seconds off her personal-best 15:49.87 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, where she placed 5th. Stege was four seconds off her personal-best 15:54.55 from the 2023 NCAA Championships, where she placed 8th as a sophomore.

Coetzee, a junior who represents South Africa internationally, got under 16 minutes for the first time with her personal-best 15:59.18, dropping almost four seconds off her previous-best 16:03.09 from January.

Auburn fifth-year Averee Preble was just a couple seconds off her lifetime best (16:02.99 from 2023 NCAAs, 16th place) en route to 4th place in 16:05.22.

MEN’S 1650-YARD FREE – TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 14:12.08 – Bobby Finke, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.84

Top 8:

Florida sophomore Gio Linscheer crushed a nation-leading time of 14:40.21 to win the 1650 free, demolishing his best time by more than eight seconds. His previous-best 14:48.63 from the 2023 NCAA Championships placed him 16th, but his time tonight would have placed him 7th.

Georgia Tech junior Mert Kilavuz was about 10 seconds behind Linscheer with a runner-up finish in 14:50.17. The Turkish distance specialist has been as fast as 14:40.99 at the 2022 NCAA Championships, where he placed 11th.

The Gators showed off their distance free depth by claiming 3rd, 4th, and 5th place courtesy of Canadian sophomore Eric Brown (14:53.88), Danish junior Oskar Lindholm (14:59.83), and U.S. Olympian senior Jake Mitchell (15:00.81).

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.34

Top 8:

Catherine Choate, Florida – 1:51.94 JoJo Ramey, Florida – 1:54.62 Ellie Waldrep, Auburn – 1:54.72 Maggie McGuire, Auburn – 1:54.85 Millie Sansome, Georgia – 1:55.57 Kensley Merritt, Auburn – 1:55.89 Casey Chung, Michigan – 1:56.37 Julia Podkoscielny, Florida – 1:57.05

MEN’S 200-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:35.73 – Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

Top 8:

Jonny Marshall, Florida – 1:38.52 Aidan Stoffle, Auburn – 1:38.57 Bradley Dunham, Georgia – 1:38.80 Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn – 1:39.01 Sam Powe, Georgia – 1:39.96 Eitan Ben-Shitrit, Michigan – 1:43.08 Jaka Pusnik, Florida State – 1:43.74 Ruard van Renen, Georgia – 1:44.41

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

Top 8:

MEN’S 100-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 39.90 – Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:46.91 – Leon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

Top 8:

MEN’S 200-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:37.35 – Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Parker, G. Walsh) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:14.10

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:16.25

Top 8:

MEN’S 400-YARD FREE RELAY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 2:44.07 – Florida (Liendo, Chaney, Smith, McDuff) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 2:50.44

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 2:51.86

Top 8: