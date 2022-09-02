2022 World Junior Championships: Hungary Back at Top of Medal Table on Day 3

2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

Day 3: Wednesday, 1 September

There were five finals contested on Wednesday night and Hungary won gold in two of them to retake the lead in the medal table ahead of Poland.

Japan, Spain, and Portugal won the three other gold medals.

The first win of the evening went to Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno (2:09.79) who won the girls’ 200 back by .01 over Dora Molnar from Hungary (2:09.80). Hungary’s Laura Bernat came in third (2:11.09), edging Japan’s Mio Narita by .01. Mizuno won this event at Junior Pan Pacs last week with 2:09.17, while Molnar and Bernat finished 1-2 at Euro Juniors with 2:10.31 and 2:11.07.

Diogo Matos Ribeiro put Portugal on the board, earning that country’s first medal with a gold in the boys’ 100 fly. Daniel Gracik of Czech Republic (52.51) and Casper Puggard of Denmark (52.94) rounded out the podium.

Nikolett Padar added another gold medal to Hungary’s total with a 55.11 victory in the girls’ 100 free. Italy swept the silver and bronze with Matilde Biagiotti (55.56) and Marina Cacciapuoti (55.92). Padar also won this event in July at Euro Juniors where she clocked a rapid 54.69.

Spain’s Carlos Garach Benito won the boys’ 800 free (7:52.73), moving his country up to seventh on the medal table. Batuhan Filiz of Turkey picked up the silver (7:55.61) and Romania earned another bronze medal with Vlad Stefan Stancu (7:56.14).

The mixed 4×100 free relay proved decisive in determining which nation finished the night on top of the standings. Hungary got the win in 3:30.03, overcoming Romania’s significant lead on the first two legs. Romania went 3:30.39 for the silver medal, while Italy’s 3:32.54 was good enough for the bronze.

Medal Table Through Day 3